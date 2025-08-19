PhD Student Position in Aerothermal Design and CFD
We are looking for a PhD student in aerothermal design of an outlet stator for an ultra-efficient aircraft engine (so-called outlet turbine rear structure, TRS). The position is in tight cooperation with GKN Aerospace Sweden with partial work there and combines numerical and experimental research.
Project overview
The purpose of this project is to contribute to the development of an ultra-efficient aeroengine with reduced weight and utmost fuel efficiency by delivering a novel outlet stage design with an overall efficiency that was never achieved before. The novel ultra-short design will also benefit from 3D-optimized end-walls provided by additive manufacturing (AM). The project outcome will solve the urgent need for CO2 reduction from air traffic.
Research environment
You will join the Fluid Dynamics Division at the Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences. The division includes 33 senior researchers and 21 PhD students. Our research on turbomachinery spans novel aircraft propulsion concepts, aerothermal turbomachinery design, and aeroacoustics. We have a strong national and European network and you will use and master both the state-of-the-art and novel numerical design tools at GKN Aerospace and experimental validation capabilities at Chalmers. You will be trained by internationally recognized experts in aerodynamics and heat transfer from the academia and industry.
Responsibilities
• Contribute to the aerothermal design of an ultra-short engine outlet stator (turbine rear structure, TRS) under supervision of GKNs aerodynamicists and thermal engineers.
• Create mechanical CAD design of new TRS test section for Chalmers test rig and implement it in the rig with supervision from research engineers at Chalmers.
• Perform aerothermal measurements in the test rig at Chalmers and use data for validation of CFD results.
• Implement novel unsteady CFD and next generation in-house AI based design tools validated by the gathered experimental data on GKN resources with tight collaboration to aerodynamicist at GKN.
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to solve open-ended engineering problems, develop own scientific concepts, and communicate the results of your research verbally and in written scientific articles.
Required qualifications
• Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Engineering Physics, or equivalent.
• Strong interest in fluid dynamics and aerodynamics.
• Ability and motivation to work in a fluid dynamics laboratory environment.
• Good proficiency in spoken and written English.
Meritorious qualifications
• Relevant coursework in fluid dynamics, turbulence modeling, CFD, and turbomachinery.
• Experience with CAD and CFD tools (e.g., Ansys Fluent, CFX, StarCCM+, OpenFOAM).
• Programming skills (e.g., Python, MATLAB).
• Knowledge and/or practical experience with measurement techniques in fluid dynamics and heat transfer.
Contract terms
The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
What we offer
• The PhD position is fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025)
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 18 September, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Valery Chernorayvalery.chernoray@chalmers.se
+46-73-0346360
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
