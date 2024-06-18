PhD student in within modelling of gasification
Mälardalens Universitet / Högskolejobb / Västerås Visa alla högskolejobb i Västerås
2024-06-18
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mälardalens Universitet i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the school of Business, Society and Engineering, our students study for, among other things, university and civil engineers, political scientists and economists. With us, the research focuses are industrial economics and organization and the energy of the future. Our work takes place in collaboration and in strategic agreements with companies, organizations and authorities in the region.Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 2024-08-18
Campus location: Västeras
School: School of Business, Society and Engineering, (EST)
Eligibility
Access to third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education education as well as basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, are regulated in the Higher Education Ordinance chapter 7 §§ 34-41(SFS 1993:100). More information about third-cycle studies at MDU
A full-time employment as a doctoral student is attached to this third-cycle studies which corresponds to four years.
Position description
The project is about development of systems for gasification of different types of biomass such as waste and sludge. Focus in the PhD work is on modelling, simulation and optimization of processes and systems. The work will be done in close collaboration with projects partners in several different european countries where demonstration of real processes also is an important part. The subject for the position is Energy and Environmental Engineering.
Qualifications
For basic eligibility, the following is required:
• A degree at an advanced level.
• At least 240 higher education credits, of which at least 60 are at an advanced level.
• Equivalent knowledge acquired in Sweden or abroad through other means.
Specific eligibility requirements include having one of the following:
• Completed a Master of Science in Engineering in a relevant technical field
• Completed a four-year natural science program with technical content equivalent to a Master of Science in Engineering
• Acquired knowledge of substantially the same scope through other means, either within or outside the country.
Assessment criteria
Prior to employment, consideration must be given to the ability to assimilate third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education. In addition, particular emphasis will be placed on the following for this position:
• Knowledge in thermodynamics, fluid dynamics, heat transfer and power engineering.
• Knowledge and experience of modelling and simulation of energy conversion processes and energy systems.
• Proficiency in English.
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. You should have the ability to work independently and demonstrate motivation for research, as well as possess good communication skills, both verbal and written. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application.
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
We decline all contact with recruiters and salespersons of advertisements. We have made our strategic choices for this recruitment. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mälardalens Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2916), http://www.mdu.se Arbetsplats
Mälardalens universitet Kontakt
Professor
Hailong Li hailong.li@mdu.se +46 (0) 21-10 31 59 Jobbnummer
8756107