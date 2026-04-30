PhD student in Product- and Production Development
Tekniska Högskolan i Jönköping AB / Högskolejobb / Jönköping Visa alla högskolejobb i Jönköping
2026-04-30
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
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Are you interested in product development process that integrates circularity as a product property into the development process, welcome with your application.
Work tasks
As a PhD student, you will pursue doctoral studies. This involves authoring scientific papers, attending PhD-level courses, and finally writing and publicly defending your PhD-level thesis. You will be part of an active research environment at Jönköping University and take part in ongoing research projects.
The job will require physical presence at JU to interact with colleagues, students, and partner organizations. Up to 20% of the working time may be allocated for teaching and/or administrative work.
Qualifications
The successful candidate is committed, creative and curious. You enjoy collaborations, are capable of actualizing visions and ideas into practically feasible working methods and methodology and you have good communication skills. It is important that you have good analytical and systematic abilities. It is important that you demonstrate skills to work efficiently, conscientiously, and professionally both independently and in a team environment with great responsibility and ability to finish dedicated assignments/tasks on time. Furthermore, you have a flexible work approach, are resilient to external stresses and can manage multiple work tasks simultaneously.
As a PhD student at JU you are required to have:
A master degree in Aeronautical Engineering or similar such as Mechanical Engineering or Product Development
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the capability to work effectively in interdisciplinary teams
Proficiency in academic-level English, both in verbal and written communication
Documented knowledge, proficiency, and interest in Product and production development
Documented knowledge, proficiency, and interest in Systems Engineering
Programming and modelling knowledge and skills. Examples: Python, C#, Arcadia, and Capella
An interest and devotion in progressing the scientific knowledge in the subject area of Product and Production Development.
A valid B-category driver's license will be required as travel will be necessary for work-related activities. If a driver's licence is missing, you will be expected to obtain one as soon as possible after employment.
It is advantageous if you have knowledge of scientific research methods in Engineering.
We offer you:
A position in a dynamic working environment at a collaborative, internationally connected, and globally oriented university.
The possibility of participating in a research project.
Teaching in programmes with strong industry connections, where all students gain hands-on experience through internships.
A workplace located in the city centre of Jönköping, surrounded by beautiful nature and lakes.
More information about us as workplace, conditions and benefits.
Employment Details
Position type: Temporary employment, full-time.
Start date: August, 2026, or as agreed.
Salary: In accordance with collective agreements. Starts with 35 900 SEK/month.
More details on the recruitment process, admission, and conditions for doctoral students.
How to Apply
We look forward to receiving your application by May 15, 2026, including the following documents:
Cover letter
CV
Certified copies of relevant certificates and diplomas
Apply now and take the next step in your academic journey with Jönköping University!
The department of Product development, production and design conducts education and research in areas such as product development, production development and industrial design. The department is responsible for five educational programs at Campus in Jönköping. In addition, the department is responsible for two education programs in Nässjö and Värnamo. The department has a strong engagement in the development of research and education within Knowledge Intensive Product Realisation which is a strategic area at Jönköping University.
The School of Engineering is one of four schools within Jönköping University. We offer attractive technical education at undergraduate and graduate levels and conduct advanced research in several technological areas. The School of Engineering is able to award doctorates in the area of industrial product realization. We collaborate with the surrounding society to develop new technology and spread knowledge to strengthen the competitiveness of companies. We have been awarded the accreditation "Engaged University" by the international organization ACEEU (Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities) and in three categories received the highest rating "Excellent". Working with us, you are close to colleagues in an international environment with great opportunities to influence and develop.
Jönköping University is a modern institution, characterised by internationalisation and an entrepreneurial spirit. We attract highly qualified, inventive and enterprising people from all around the world. We develop new knowledge and share our expertise through solid collaborations with industry and business, the public sector and other higher education institutions. We offer an equal and inclusive workplace and we welcome applicants with diverse backgrounds. For more information, visit www.ju.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tekniska Högskolan i Jönköping AB
(org.nr 556487-2751), http://www.ju.se
Gjuterigatan 5 (visa karta
)
551 11 JÖNKÖPING Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
The School of Engineering, Product development, production and design Jobbnummer
9884336