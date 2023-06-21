PhD Student in organizational innovation and transformation
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-06-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
If you want to both thoroughly understand how organizations work, and make a tangible difference, then this job opportunity is for you. We at the division for Entrepreneurship and Strategy at the department of Technology Management and Economics are seeking someone who not only wants to delve deeply understand organizational practices but also actively contribute to them, particularly in the realm of change management. Your work with us will have real-world significance, directly impacting organizations and the individuals who drive their success, while at the same time discussing with global thought leaders and publishing in leading academic outlets. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and enjoy being intimately involved in practical problem solving, while simultaneously striving to unravel the "why" behind it all, then you'll find our team's work situation both stimulating and rewarding.
Description
We are deeply committed to generating knowledge and methodologies that enhance organizations' ability to create environmental, social and economic value, and, in turn, contribute to a better world. Our aim is to uncover models and practices that enable organizations to transform more effectively, so they can raise and reach their ambitions. We collaborate with a diverse range of companies, from innovative technology firms to global corporations. This leads us to choose research questions and methods that combine rigorous research with practical organizational impact. We set the bar high for ourselves, both academically and practically, as we tackle critical industry challenges. We foster collaboration within our research team, tackling challenges together and creating a safe, supportive and intellectually stimulating atmosphere. Over the last years, our research has ended up in Harvard Business Review, Long Range Planning, Research on Organizational Change and Development, R&D Management and more. Our Division is also responsible for the Master Program Business Design, more known as Chalmers School of Entrepreneurship ranked as one of the world leaders within its field.
We have a 60% position available, with the added potential work 40% in additional activities connected to our research projects in the Entrepreneurial Leadership Lab, where master students drive entrepreneurial initiatives in prominent companies, and the Center for Higher Ambition, both organized by the Institute for Management of Innovation and Technology (a research foundation).
Major responsibilities
Our research is problem-based. We utilize theories of organizational change and development, leadership, strategy, and organization design to gain a comprehensive understanding of organizational phenomena and identify ways to enhance organizational practices. We employ various qualitative methods such as interviews, workshops, and collaborative research, actively involving companies in the design, execution, and analysis of our projects. As a candidate for this position, we expect you to quickly engage in general management discussions with members of collaborating organizations and be eager to actively address their transformation challenges.
The primary focus of the PhD candidate's research will be on the renewal challenges faced by established companies. Specifically, the candidate will be based at the Center for Higher Ambition and the Entrepreneurial Leadership Lab, collaborating closely with leading organizations to explore strategies for increasing their potential for innovation and transformation.
Working in our team means moving back and forth between academia and business organizations. Unlike the natural sciences that rely on laboratory settings, our work is deeply intertwined with real-world organizations. The research will predominantly take place in companies that are open to collaborating on renewal issues that lie outside their regular activities, thereby challenging their existing ways of operation. We anticipate the candidate to become an integral and valued member of our team, conducting substantial fieldwork and playing a significant role in empirical research and writing. Additionally, the candidate will provide support in setting up and driving research projects, albeit to a lesser extent.
Qualifications
We are seeking a candidate who possesses a strong passion for conducting impactful research and desires to combine problem analysis and solution-oriented work in real-world settings with the production of scientific knowledge. We hold high ambitions both academically and practically. We foster deep collaboration within our research team, facing challenges together and cultivating a safe and intellectually stimulating environment.
Contract terms
This position is a 60% part-time employment.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230403 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-07-25
For questions, please contact:
Tobias Fredberg, Professor at ES and Exec Dir of Center for Higher Ambition, tobias.fredberg@chalmers.se
Johanna Envall Pregmark, PhD, Researcher at IMIT and Deputy Dir. of Center for Higher Ambition, pregmark@chalmers.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
7903545