PhD student in Industriel systems
2024-11-13
Mälardalens universitet (MDU) är Sveriges nyaste universitet. Med vår vision, att vara ett progressivt och samverkande universitet där vi tillsammans formar en hållbar framtid, vill vi göra verklig skillnad.
Vill du vara med och bidra till vår utveckling?
Tillsammans bidrar vi till en mer hållbar framtid genom kunskap och innovation. Vi anser att ny kunskap och nya perspektiv bäst skapas och uppnås i samverkan med andra - kollegor, studenter, näringsliv och offentlig sektor såväl nationellt som internationellt.
På akademin för innovation, design och teknik läser våra studenter bland annat till datavetare, innovatörer, entreprenörer, informationsdesigners, nätverkstekniker och ingenjörer. Hos oss finns fem forskningsinriktningar med olika forskningsprofiler och forskarskolor. Vi har ett stort antal internationella samarbeten både inom forskning och utbildning, samt i samverkan och i strategiska avtal med företag, organisationer och myndigheter i regionen.
Employment information
Employment: Tidsbegränsad anställning
Scope: Heltid
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 11 december 2024
Campus location: Eskilstuna
School: Akademin för innovation, design och teknik (IDT)
Eligibility
Access to third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education education as well as basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, are regulated in the Higher Education Ordinance chapter 7 §§ 34-41(SFS 1993:100). More information abour third-cycle studies at MDU https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/education/third-cycle-studies
A full-time employment as a doctoral student is attached to this third-cycle studies which corresponds to four years.
Position description
The position primarily involves doctoral studies where the candidate, independently but with support from supervisors, will plan and conduct scientific studies in the field of trustworthy production. The integration of new digital technologies is changing how we work with and perceive the trustworthiness of smart production systems, making it important to increase trust in the technology
The doctoral education includes literature studies, empirical studies, scientific writing of articles and dissertations, dissemination and oral presentation of research results, as well as attending doctoral courses. An important part of dissemination will be contributing to the development of demonstrators and actively working with industrial applications in close collaboration with industrial partners.
As a doctoral student, you are expected to take responsibility for planning and conducting your studies, take initiatives to develop your ideas and knowledge, and collaborate with others both within and outside academia. Teaching or other assignments may be included in the position up to a maximum of 20%.
The position is part of the research project Trusted Production, where we will collaborate with researchers between computer science and industrial production development. As a doctoral student, you will also be part of the Production Development research group, where you are expected to contribute to the group's development.
Qualifications
For basic eligibility, the following is required:
• A degree at an advanced level.
• At least 240 higher education credits, of which at least 60 are at an advanced level.
• Equivalent knowledge acquired in Sweden or abroad through other means.
Specific eligibility requirements include having the following:
• The above basic eligibility with a technical focus in a relevant main area/subject or equivalent.
You must have excellent oral and written communication skills in English at the level required to perform tasks in research and teaching. Specifically, the ability to write scientifically is crucial. Knowledge and understanding of industrial operations and their needs and challenges.
Assessment criteria
Prior to employment, consideration must be given to the ability to assimilate third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education.
For this position, particular attention will be paid to the following;
• Proven experience of collaborating with individuals in various roles and environments, particularly with industry partners in industrial settings.
• Knowledge of or experience in industrial production is highly meritorious.
• Experience working with industrial applications and/or demonstrating applied digital technologies in a lab environment is advantageous.
• Swedish language skills are highly meritorious.
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment. For this position, we are looking for someone who can collaborate with individuals at various levels both within and outside academia, such as students, colleagues, and industry representatives.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
Application
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
Professor i Productionssystem
Jessica Bruch jessica.bruch@mdu.se 016-15 32 19 Jobbnummer
