PhD student in Environmental Science at Environmental Change
Linköpings universitet / Högskolejobb / Linköping Visa alla högskolejobb i Linköping
2025-06-19
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linköpings universitet i Linköping
, Finspång
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Kinda
eller i hela Sverige
We have the power of over 40,000 students and co-workers. Students who provide hope for the future. Co-workers who contribute to Linköping University meeting challenges of today. Our fundamental values rest on credibility, trust and security. By having the courage to think freely and innovate, our actions together, large and small, contribute to a better world. We look forward to receiving your application!
We are now looking for a PhD in Environmental Science with focus degradation of organic pollutants in biogas processes.
Your work assignments
The position for a doctoral student is announced as part of the research area "Digestion Processes" within the Biogas Solutions Research Center (BSRC) hosted by LiU. The activities of the PhD position will be performed through close collaboration with industrial, societal and academic members of BSRC (www.biogasresearchcenter.se).
The main purpose of the PhD project is to investigate the fate of organic pollutants present in organic residues from sources such as agricultural, municipal and industrial activities and assess their fate and transformation in AD plants. Current understanding of the dynamics of macro and micropollutants in AD plants mainly refers to change of bulk properties. The proposed research aims to advance this science to knowledge of transformation processes at the molecular resolution. This knowledge will enable defining strategies to direct the degradation of these pollutants to harmless transformation products.
You are expected to contribute to a positive, stimulating, and creative work environment at TEMA Environmental Change and BSRC. A requirement for the position is good knowledge of English, both spoken and written.
As a doctoral student, you devote most of your time to doctoral studies and the research project of which you are a part. Your work may also include teaching or other departmental duties, up to a maximum of 20% of full-time.
Your qualifications
You have graduated at Master 's level or completed courses with a minimum of 240 credits, at least 60 of which must be on advanced level. Alternatively, you have gained essentially corresponding knowledge in another way. Special qualifications: 90 credits of your total credits should be in a subject of central importance to the research area. Relevant academic backgrounds are biotechnology, analytical chemistry, chemistry, chemical biology, chemical engineering, microbiology, environmental science and technology, or equivalent.
Documented practical experience and theoretical knowledge on:
• analytical chemistry methods for organic matter characterization and pollutants measurements are highly merited.
• designing and performing laboratory studies are highly merited
• operating and monitoring bioreactors are merited.
Autonomous: Takes responsibility for own task. Structures own ways of tackling problems and pushes own processes through. Willing to learn new techniques or concepts and apply them in an interdisciplinary research environment.
Quality conscious: Is thorough and well aware of goals and standards of quality. Sets great importance that these goals are being met. Has strong attention to detail, the ability to keep comprehensive laboratory records and committed to producing high-quality work.
Ability to co-operate: Works well with other people. Relates to them in a sensitive way. Listens, communicates, solves conflicts constructively. Can operate supportively in a laboratory environment and take part in joint projects through co-operation and the exchange of information and skills.
Verbal communication: Speaks clearly, eloquently and engagingly in meetings one-on-one as well as in small and large. Listens and is receptive to their counterparts and adjusts to the situation.
Great emphasis will be placed on personal qualities and suitability.
Your workplace
Environmental Change carries out research and education on the interaction between environment and society in an analytically innovative way. Third cycle and first cycle studies specialising in environmental science are carried out at the department. First cycle studies include a bachelor's and a master's programme, as well as stand-alone courses and teacher-training courses in environment science, thematic natural science and geography.
TEMA Environmental Change performs research with a focus on process and technology development for improving biogas processes, with the aim of discovering new applications for resource-efficient and sustainable biogas solutions. We conduct research on anaerobic biotechnologies with particular focus on interplay between chemical, microbiological, and physical factors that govern the microbial degradation of organic matter in AD processes. The group is responsible for the operation of a biotechnology laboratory with access to bioreactors and a suite of analytical instruments for assessing the chemical, microbial and operational process parameters in anaerobic bioprocesses.
The employment
When taking up the post, you will be admitted to the program for doctoral studies. More information about the doctoral studies at each faculty is available at Doctoral studies at Linköping University
Starting date by agreement.
Background screening may come to be carried out before any decision on employment is made.
Salary and employment benefits
The salary of PhD students is determined according to a locally negotiated salary progression.
More information about employment benefits at Linköping University is available here.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see Help for applicants.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button below. Your application must reach Linköping University no later than September 8, 2025.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: Equal opportunities.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Linköping university has framework agreements and wishes to decline direct contacts from staffing- and recruitment companies as well as vendors of job advertisements. Ersättning
Salary scale, decided at the department. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linköpings Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3096), https://www.liu.se/ Kontakt
Professor
Alex Enrich Prast alex.enrich.prast@liu.se +46 13 281023 Jobbnummer
9397607