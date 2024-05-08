PhD Student in Energy Engineering
2024-05-08
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Division of Energy Science at Luleå University of Technology seeks one PhD student within Energy Engineering, who will focus on the fundamental work to elucidate how the pyrolysis conditions affect the biochar (or biocarbon/biocoke) properties, especially on its reactivity with oxidizers (e.g. O2 and CO2).
Subject description
Energy engineering includes the development of technologies and processes for a sustainable energy supply. The research focuses on bioenergy technologies and efficient energy use in industry and society, with close collaboration with companies/industries. Our research has high international standards, and we collaborate with researchers around the world.
Project description
The position is associated with the project "GreenCarbon4Steel - Tailoring Green Carbon for Steel Industry", funded by the Austrian Research Promotion Agency. The project is led by BEST - Bioenergy and Sustainable Technologies GmbH and LTU is one of the main scientific partners. The project aims to develop application-tailored biomass pre-treatment procedures via pyrolysis to meet the identified key properties for biomass-based materials in the current and future steel-making processes, such as blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. This requires knowledge of how the reaction conditions of pyrolysis reactors affect the biochar properties. Therefore, the project combines lab and pilot scale experiments with modelling activities.
The main role of this PhD position is to build fundamental, but practical knowledge about the topic. You will carry out extensive characterization and reactivity measurement of biochar to identify the key operation parameters that affect the productivity and quality of biochar. Biochar will be provided by collaborators and other PhD students in our group. In addition, you will carry out additional pyrolysis experiments in the laboratory to validate the findings. Depending on the industrial needs, you may also carry out studies to avoid self-heating, ignition, and related fire hazard from biochar storage.
It is planned that you will also participate in experiments operated by the project coordinator BEST - Bioenergy and Sustainable Technologies GmbH in Austria.
Duties
As a PhD student, most of your working time will be devoted to your own research project. You work independently with your research and communicate your results in scientific journals and participation at national and international conferences. You also study third-cycle courses. In addition, you can have the opportunity to try the teacher role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a great opportunity to be involved in challenging development projects. You will have two or three supervisors who support you in your work.
Qualifications
We are looking for an enthusiastic candidate with the ability to work both independently and as a member of a team. You have a master's degree in chemical engineering, energy engineering, material science, or equivalent.
Additional requirements
• Very good oral and written proficiency in English
• Good experimental skills
• Good skills in academic writing
• Documented knowledge of chemical reaction engineering
• Ability to work independently and take your own initiatives as well as being able to penetrate new research areas on your own
• Willingness to undertake extended research stays in Austria
The following competencies and knowledge are meritorious
• Experiences in R&D of biomass pyrolysis
• Chemical and material analyses of biomass and/or biochar
• Thermochemical conversion technologies.
See also the general curriculum for education at post-graduate level in Energy Engineering.
Most employees at the subject of Energy Engineering are currently men, therefore we welcome female applicants.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. You will be employed at Luleå University of Technology, and be located in Luleå, Sweden.
For further information about the position, please contact
Professor Kentaro Umeki, +46 920-49 2484, kentaro.umeki@ltu.se
Dr. Norbert Kienzl, BEST - Bioenergy and Sustainable Technologies GmbH, norbert.kienzl@best-research.eu
Professor Marcus Öhman, Head of Division, +46 920-49 1977, marcus.ohman@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson +46 920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, +46 920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
Your application should include a cover letter stating the reasons why you are interested in the position and in what way the research project corresponds to your interests and educational background. The application must also contain a CV, degree certificate or equivalent, and other documents you wish to be considered (grade transcripts, contact information for your references, letters of recommendation, etc.).
Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Send in your application via the apply button below. Mark your application with the reference number.
Reference number: 1569-2024
