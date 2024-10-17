PhD student in electrocatalysis and carbon dioxide conversion
Electrocatalysis will play a pivotal role in the transition from our fossil fuel-based society to a more sustainable and renewable society. In this project, you will investigate novel electrocatalytic materials for the conversion of carbon dioxide into value-added products.
As a PhD student in the group, you will develop into an independent researcher with expertise in electrocatalysis for sustainable reactions.
Project description
The position will be located at the department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering in the Luneau Research Group. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the group focuses on designing and investigating new catalytic materials for sustainable reactions, with the overall goal to reduce carbon dioxide emissions originating from the production of energy and chemicals.
This recruitment is connected to the Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE). WISE, funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, is the largest-ever investment in materials science in Sweden and will encompass major efforts at Sweden's foremost universities over the course of 10 years. This vision is a sustainable future through materials science.
All early-stage researchers recruited into the WISE program will be a part of the WISE Research School an ambitious nationwide program of seminars, courses, research visits, and other activities to promote a strong multi-disciplinary and international network between PhD students, postdocs, researchers, and industry.
Major responsibilities
Throughout the project, you will gain strong expertise in highly relevant areas of catalysis and electrochemistry. You will aim to evaluate the performance of innovative catalytic materials for CO2 conversion in electrolyzers.
You will synthesize catalytic materials with high atom efficiency of metals, including single-site electrocatalysts. You will characterize the prepared catalysts and have access to a wide range of advanced characterization techniques available at the department and at the Chalmers Materials Analysis Laboratory (CMAL). You will work closely with the Swedish company Redoxme SA to design electrolyzers. You will carry out electrocatalytic tests and analyze/quantify the products.
A very important aspect of the project will be to develop in situ/operando characterization techniques to elucidate the nature of the active site(s) during reaction. These will be primarily done at synchrotron facilities.
This position will help you prepare and plan your future career in industry, academia or other sectors.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
A Master's degree in Chemistry, Chemical engineering or Physical Chemistry
Experience with and/or knowledge about materials science and/or electrochemistry.
The research project is experimental in nature and you should be motivated to work in the lab, learn new techniques and have the ability to take initiative. You should also be organized and able to work independently, as part of a collaborative research group.
Good written and oral communication skills in English are needed for the position. If Swedish is not your first language, you will have the opportunity to take classes during the PhD program.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240572 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-11-24
For questions, please contact:
Assistant Professor, Mathilde Luneau, Applied Chemistrymathilde.luneau@chalmers.se
• 46 31-772 4172
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society.
