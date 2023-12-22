PhD Student in Dependable Communication and Computation Systems
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2023-12-22
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå Tekniska Universitet i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Division of Computer Science at the Department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering conducts research in computer science, software design, machine learning, deep learning, data science and neuromorphic systems. The division is involved in several major European projects as well as national projects funded by SSF (Swedish Foundation for Strategic Research) and the Swedish Research Council.
Subject description
The research subject focuses on an integrated development of network architectures, resource efficient algorithms, and programming paradigms for enabling an application-tailored design of dependable communication and computation systems.
Project Description
You will work on an exciting scientific project supported by the Swedish Research Council. The overarching goal is to advance AI algorithms for increased energy efficiency. In your work, you will research state-of-the-art neural architectures and develop new methods for significantly improved training time. The new algorithms you develop will be suitable for implementation on edge devices, including new AI-adapted computer architectures with in-memory computing and neuromorphic microprocessors (Intel's Loihi).
Duties
As a PhD student, you will conduct research within the project's field and you will contribute to research and publication activities and collaborate within the subject's broad industrial and academic network through national and international collaborative projects. Most of your working time will be devoted to your own research studies. You will participate in teaching activities. The position involves research in one of the most important subjects in computer science.
Qualifications
To be eligible for employment as a PhD student, a master's degree in computer science with a focus on machine learning and artificial intelligence, or an equivalent foreign degree in the field is required. We are looking for an individual with strong programming skills (Python, Matlab, AI frameworks). Participation in programming competitions is definitely advantageous. You must have a solid university-level mathematical skills (probability theory, statistics, calculus, geometry, Fourier transform). The skills will be tested online before the interview. You have a positive attitude and good communication skills.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå. Starting: According to agreement.
For further information about the position, please contact Professor Evgeny Osipov,
0920-49 1578, evgeny.osipov@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson, (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: January 30, 2024
Reference number: 5646-2023 Ersättning
Salary according to PhD agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Luleå Tekniska Universitet Jobbnummer
8349895