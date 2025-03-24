PhD Position: Metallic materials for green hydrogen production
Are you ready to be at the forefront of a groundbreaking transition towards a greener future? Imagine being part of a team that is spearheading research in high-temperature electrolysis, the most efficient technique for producing the vast amounts of hydrogen needed to decarbonize hard to abate sectors. If you're passionate about making a tangible impact on the world, apply to become a Ph.D. researcher in our dynamic team that is leading in the field of metallic materials for Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cells (SOEC).
Information about the division and the department
About us: To meet the challenges of tomorrow's energy demands, we are dedicated to exploring materials for a wide array of energy applications at the division of Energy and Materials within the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. One of our focus areas is to design materials capable of withstanding aggressive high temperature process environments.
About the position
Materials performance stands as a crucial barrier inhibiting the transition towards sustainability in energy systems. Join us as we tackle this challenge head-on, with an exciting opportunity as PhD student.
Metallic interconnects for Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cells (SOEC) are a major lifetime limiting factor in today's SOEC. Together with our partners we develop alloys and coatings to extend the lifespan of the interconnect aiming at unlocking the full potential of this highly promising technology.
Your Impact: As a member of our team, you'll be part of an international project funded by the Nordic Grand Solutions program, collaborating with global leaders in the field. Your contributions won't just earn you a Ph.D. degree; but you will also contribute to the grand challenge of the energy transition we have ahead of us.
Why Chalmers? Join an international research environment in the heart of Scandinavia. At Chalmers, enjoy a supportive work environment and the benefits offered, including a competitive salary, at least 28 days of financed vacation, parental leave and health insurance. Your employment is secure for up to five years, providing stability as you embark on your PhD journey.
Major responsibilities
As a PhD student, you will conduct individual research and contribute to as well as benefit from collaborative efforts with our project team and industry partners. Expect hands-on laboratory work, where you'll conceive, develop, and implement your ideas. We prioritize linking laboratory experiments with real-world applications. To delve into material behaviors, we utilize cutting-edge microscopy techniques including Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) using high-resolution FEG-SEMs equipped with Energy Dispersive X-ray (EDX) and Electron Backscattered Diffraction (EBSD) detectors.
Qualifications
To be eligible for the PhD position, you must hold a master's level degree (or equivalent) preferably in chemistry, materials science, physics or mechanical engineering. Beyond that, you should have a genuine interest in science and a robust motivation to engage in research.
Essential for thriving in our collaborative environment are furthermore strong communication and teamwork skills. If you are a self-driven individual and like to engage in discussions to optimize experimental setups, to coordinate post-analysis activities with various partners, and to effectively communicate your findings at conferences, project meetings and in scientific articles, you are the perfect fit for our team.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
The PhD position usually includes around 10% departmental work, primarily involving teaching of undergraduate students in labs or exercises. The starting date for this position is flexible.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-04-20
For questions, please contact:
Jan Froitzheim, Energy and Materials, jan.froitzheim@chalmers.se
Maria Doloroes Paz Olausson, Energy and Materials, maria.dolores.paz@chalmers.se
Jan Erik Svesson, Energy and Materials, jes@chalmers.se
