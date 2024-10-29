PhD position in silicon photonics
2024-10-29
Join our dynamic Photonics Laboratory at Chalmers, where you will work on cutting-edge silicon photonics, optoelectronics, and fiber optic systems. You will have the opportunity to develop innovative solutions and collaborate with international experts in state-of-the-art facilities. This is a chance to shape the future of photonics while contributing to sustainability through the prestigious Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE).
Information about the division and the department
The Photonics Laboratory at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2) is a dynamic, international group of around 30 members. We conduct both fundamental and applied research in silicon photonics, optoelectronics, nonlinear optics, and fiber optic systems. Our lab features cutting-edge facilities for photonic integration, including in-house cleanroom access for device fabrication.
Silicon photonics leverages investments in CMOS technology to create photonic integrated circuits, playing a key role in scientific advances, from quantum simulation to datacenter interconnects. Our group has pioneered ultralow-loss silicon nitride waveguides, enabling advanced nanophotonic components. This project explores new low-temperature techniques for ultra-low-loss waveguides and high-performance lasers using microtransfer printing.
This recruitment is part of the Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE), Sweden's largest-ever materials science investment. Recruited researchers will join the WISE Research School, a national program offering seminars, courses, and international networking opportunities. Read more here.
Major responsibilities
• Manufacturing and designing silicon photonic integrated circuits.
• Opportunity to contribute and develop your own ideas.
• Fabrication of devices in world-class nanofabrication facilities at Chalmers.
• Collaborating with European partners.
• Devote the majority of your time to your own research project.
• Engage in 10% departmental work, primarily focused on teaching duties.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To qualify for this position you must have:
• a Master's degree (or equivalent) in Applied Physics, Nanotechnology, Engineering Physics or similar;
• sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
It is meritorious if you have:
• experience with photonic integrated circuits (simulation, fabrication or testing).
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of four years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240579 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: December 10, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Professor Victor Torres Company
Email: torresv@chalmers.se
Phone: +46 - 31 772 1904
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
