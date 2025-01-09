PhD position in Nano-structured sensors for health monitoring
Information about the project and division
Chemical sensors like the continuous glucose monitor have revolutionized modern healthcare. Yet, sensing biomarkers beyond glucose remains challenging since sensors lack sufficient sensitivity and selectivity in complex mixtures such as breath, saliva, or sweat.
The primary objective of this project is to bridge the fundamental understanding of nanomaterials and their interaction with molecules to the development of medical devices for human health monitoring. This project tackles the bottleneck of chemical sensors by
(1) designing novel nanomaterials with enhanced sensitivity, (2) using an innovative approach to modify the sensor environment for better sensor selectivity, and (3) integrating sensors into portable and wearable devices with the final goal of in vivo testing.
The position is based in the Division of Systems Biology in the LIFE Science Department at Chalmers. The division conducts a range of interdisciplinary research focusing on biotechnology and health. The division and the LIFE Science Department provide excellent opportunities for collaboration and have strong ties to the medical facilities.
Major responsibilities
For this PhD position, we seek a highly motivated candidate with critical analytical thinking and a strong interest in nanomaterials, sensing technology, and human health. As a PhD student, you will:
• Develop a detailed project plan with clear milestones and goals
• Drive your research project forward, and with growing independence, show initiative and proactively contribute with your own research ideas
• Design and conduct your own experiments, analyze experimental data, and author scientific publications
• Present your findings at international conferences
• Participate in research group activities and teaching duties
• Promote collaboration and contribute to a respectful and positive team environment.
Qualifications
A Masters degree in Chemistry/Chemical Engineering/Material Science or similar is required by the starting date of the PhD position. You should have acquired excellent experimental skills in the Laboratory, with a preference for one or more of the following: nanomaterial design (inorganic or organic), material characterization, sensing techniques (electrochemical or chemo-resistive), and device integration. You should have a strong motivation to pursue independent research, be curious to acquire new skills and knowledge and collaborate in a fast-paced environment. The position requires excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-2 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-03-16
For questions, please contact:
Dr. Ines Weber,phd.sensing.chalmers@gmail.com
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
