PhD position in bioinformatics and artificial intelligence

One Ph.D. position is available in bioinformatics with a focus on large-scale data analysis using artificial intelligence. The research project is centered around DNA sequence analysis, inference in biological networks, and modeling of evolution. The primary applications will be related to antibiotic resistance and bacterial genomics.
The future of life science is data-driven. Will you be part of that change? Then join us in this unique program!
About the position
Data-driven life science (DDLS) uses data, computational methods and artificial intelligence to study biological systems and processes at all levels, from molecular structures and cellular processes to human health and global ecosystems. The SciLifeLab and Wallenberg National Program for Data- Driven Life Science (DDLS) aims (https://www.scilifelab.se/data-driven/)
to recruit and train the next-generation of data-driven life scientists and to create globally leading computational and data science capabilities in Sweden. The program is funded with a total of 3.1 billion SEK (about 290 MUSD) over 12 years from the Knut and Alice Wallenberg (KAW) Foundation.
During 2024 the DDLS Research School will be launched with the recruitment of 20 academic and 7 industrial PhD students. During the course of the DDLS program more than 260 PhD students and 200 postdocs will be part of the Research School. The DDLS program has four strategic areas: cell and molecular biology, evolution and biodiversity, precision medicine and diagnostics, epidemiology and biology of infection. For more information, please see https://www.scilifelab.se/data-driven/ddls-research-school/
The position is in the field of data-driven epidemiology and biology of infection, which covers research that will transform our understanding of pathogens, their interactions with hosts and the environment, and how they are transmitted through populations. The research in this field have a strong focus on computational analysis or predictive modelling of pathogen biology or host-microbe systems for which multidimensional, genome-scale experimental data are now available or it may use population-scale genetic, clinical, or public health data from pathogen surveillance efforts and biobanks.
The position is interdisciplinary and combines mathematics and computer science with applications in biology in medicine. A substantial part of the research will therefore be done in close collaboration with scientists from different disciplines. The Ph.D. position will be supervised by Professor Erik Kristiansson and will be part of a research group combining multiple competencies. The position will be co-supervised by Professor Joakim Larsson at the Department of Infectious Diseases, University of Gothenburg, Johan Bengtsson-Palme, Chalmers University of Technology, and Dr. Anna Johnning, Fraunhofer-Chalmers Centre.
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Mathematical Sciences at Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg has about 200 employees and is the largest department of mathematics in Sweden. The department has three scientific divisions: Algebra and Geometry, Analysis and Probability Theory, and Applied Mathematics and Statistics, and conducts successful research in pure and applied mathematics and mathematical statistics in a wide range of research areas. We have an international environment with frequent exchanges with other universities around the world. The department provides a friendly, creative, and supportive atmosphere with a steady flow of international guests. There are many committed teachers with extensive and broad experience in all aspects of higher education.
Our department continuously strives to be an attractive employer. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all our activities. We work actively to be a parent-friendly organization.
Major responsibilities
You will be enrolled in a graduate program in Applied Mathematics or Bioscience depending on your background. You will also be part of the CARe - the Centre for Antibiotic Resistance Research in Gothenburg, an interdisciplinary excellence center connecting multiple universities and hospitals in the region. As a Ph.D. student, you are expected to develop your own ideas and communicate scientific results orally as well as in written form. In addition, the position will normally include 20 % departmental work, mostly teaching duties.
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
Candidates for this position must have obtained an M.Sc. degree in bioinformatics, mathematical statistics, mathematics, computer science, physics, molecular biology, or any equivalent topic (obtained latest October 1, 2024). Previous experience in analysis of large-scale biological data is desirable.
Candidates should also have good computing and programming skills (e.g. Python and R), experience in the Linux/UNIX computer environment, and, preferably, previous experience in working with machine learning and/or artificial intelligence. Good presentation and communication skills in oral and written English are also required.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
