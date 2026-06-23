PhD position
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) / Högskolejobb / Umeå Visa alla högskolejobb i Umeå
2026-06-23
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Department of Forest Ecology and Management
Third-cycle subject area
Biology
Description of the doctoral project
Nitrogen availability is a major constraint on plant growth and carbon sequestration in boreal forest soils. Although proteins constitute a large fraction of the soil nitrogen pool, the processes governing their breakdown into amino acids remain poorly understood. A critical knowledge gap lies in understanding the composition and properties of soil proteins and their role in regulating nitrogen cycling. This PhD project will address this challenge by characterizing soil protein composition and investigating the mechanisms that control nitrogen turnover. The doctoral candidate will primarily work in the laboratory, analysing natural soils from mesocosm and field experiments. Analytical work will be done in close collaboration with the Umeå Proteomics Platform. https://www.umu.se/en/research/infrastructure/umea-proteomics-platform/
The project is led by Sandra Jämtgård, Department of Forest Ecology and Management, SLU in collaboration with Maja Sundquist and Jonatan Klaminder. The doctoral candidate will be part of a multidisciplinary research team with expertise spanning plant ecophysiology, vegetation ecology, soil science and proteomics, which provides good conditions for scientific exchange and discussion.
Requirements
To meet the general entry requirements you must have been awarded a second-cycle (Master's) qualification, satisfied the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad (Higher Education Ordinance 1993:100, Chapter 7, Section 39).
Specific entry requirements for the third-cycle courses and study programme in bilology . To meet the specific entry requirements, you must have at least 90 HEC in biology-related subjects, at least 30 of which at second-cycle level. You must also meet the equivalent English language requirements as those necessary for the Swedish upper-secondary qualification Engelska B/6.
Your profile
Required:
Qualifications as per the general entry requirements of doctoral education at SLU: https://www.slu.se/en/study/programmes-courses/doctoral-education/how-can-i-become-a-doctoral-student/
A master's degree, or completed at least 240 credits of courses required for a higher education qualification, of which at least 60 credits must be at second-cycle level, in biology, with a focus on plant physiology, biochemistry, molecular biology, or a related subject
English B/6, fluent, able to write, communicate and interact in an English-speaking environment
Documented experience with laboratory work
Documented experience with univariate and multivariate analysis
Demonstrated ability of good cooperation skills, problem solving, analytical skills and work independently
Merits:
Experience in proteomics analysis
Experience in LC-MS/MS
Experience in protein chemistry
Experience in bioinformatic data analysis
About us
The PhD student will be employed at The Department of Forest Ecology and Management. The department includes about 115 people of which 9 are professors. Our mission is to advance the understanding of forest ecosystems and how these should be managed today and in the future.
For more information: http://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-ecology-management/
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Read more about third-cycle courses and study programmes on https://www.slu.se/en/study/programmes-courses/doctoral-education/
Form of employment / Funding
Employment as a doctoral student (4-year programme)
Doctoral student's salaries are set following the local collective agreement. Salary progression is fixed.
Location:
Umeå
Scope:
100%
Start date:
During autumn 2026, according to agreement.
Application and selection:
Please submit your application using the link below. The deadline is 20 August 2026.
Read more about the attachments that your application should include at https://www.slu.se/en/study/programmes-courses/doctoral-education/how-can-i-become-a-doctoral-student/application/
Selection among eligible applicants is based on the documents attached to the application, and is carried out with regard to the applicant's ability to complete the programme within the allotted time.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden. SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
Skogsmarksgränd 17 Umeå (visa karta
)
901 83 UMEÅ Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Sandra Jämtgård sandra.jamtgard@slu.se Jobbnummer
9975380