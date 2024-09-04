PhD in Cryptography
We are seeking one motivated PhD student to join the CryptoTeam in the Information Security (iSec) unit, a leading research group in web security, secure protocols, and cryptography. You'll work on designing, proving, and integrating protocols that ensure consistency in data delivery, contributing to cutting-edge research like our recent work, "Consistency-or-Die: Consistency for Key Transparency."
About the Department
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg is a vibrant and diverse environment, with 300 employees from over 30 countries. Our department covers a broad spectrum of research, from foundational theories to real-world applications, and offers top-tier education across all levels.
Major responsibilities
You will join the CryptoTeam at Chalmers and will be supervised by Assistant Professor Elena Pagnin.
• Enroll in the 5-year PhD program in Computer Science and Engineering.
• Conduct high-impact research in cryptography.
• Publish academic papers and contribute to ongoing projects.
• Teach and assist in courses, contributing 20% of your time to educational duties.
• Collaborate within an innovative and internationally recognized team.
This fully funded position offers an excellent opportunity to develop as a researcher in a dynamic academic environment.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position you must have:
• A Master's degree (or equivalent experience) in Computer Science, Mathematics, or a related field;
• Strong skills in English, both in oral and written;
• Strong skills in mathematical reasoning, logic, and probability theory.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
The employment conditions are according to Chalmers negotiated terms for PhD employments from the collective agreement.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240482 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact (full names, email addresses and their relation to the applicant).
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-2 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 4 October, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Asst. Prof. Elena Pagnin, Computing Science
Email: elenap@chalmers.se
Phone: +46723518583
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
