Pharmaceutical Material Scientist, AstraZeneca Gothenburg
Qrios Minds AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg
2024-01-15
About the position
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
We now have the opportunity for one consultant to join our team in the role as a Materials Scientist within the Oral Product Development team at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. The assignment is to end of Dec 2024 on a temporary basis.
Responsibilities
We are looking for a scientist in Material Science who can provide input in the area of materials characterization during the development of drug products, and can work together with us determining physical properties on materials that we use during the development of, or finalized drug products. The work includes characterization, documentation, and attending and presenting project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based.
Your profile
• BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry or chemical engineering, but also other disciplines with relevant skills.
• Experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry is an advantage.
• Laboratory experience including working with computerized systems.
• Experience of physical characterisation techniques such as laser light scattering (PSD), surface gas adsorption (BET) and powder rheometry (RST/FT4) is desirable.
• Excellent knowledge in written and spoken English is necessary (Swedish is a plus but not mandatory for this position)
As a person, you should be well organized, analytical, flexible and accurate. Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently. Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued.
About the organisation
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you.
Working as a consultant suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant.
About Astra Zeneca:
