Ph.D student in the Mathematical Foundation of Quantum Information Theory
2024-12-20
Are you excited about mathematics and its role in advancing Quantum Information Theory? We invite applications for a Ph.D. position in this interdisciplinary field, combining mathematics, physics, and computer science. Collaborate with leading researchers at the Department of Mathematical Sciences and the Wallenberg Center for Quantum Technology (WACQT) to explore functional analysis and operator algebras, driving both theoretical and practical breakthroughs.
About us
Join one of Sweden's leading mathematics departments!
The Department of Mathematical Sciences at Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg is the largest mathematics department in Sweden, with around 200 dedicated employees. We excel in both pure and applied mathematics as well as mathematical statistics, with research spanning a wide range of areas.
Our department is organized into three vibrant divisions:
• Algebra and Geometry
• Analysis and Probability Theory
• Applied Mathematics and Statistics
As an internationally renowned department, we are proud to foster a creative, collaborative, and inclusive environment. With regular exchanges with universities worldwide and a steady stream of international visitors, we offer a global, innovative and stimulating atmosphere.
At the heart of our department is a commitment to education. With highly skilled and passionate educators, we are committed to providing exceptional education while supporting professional growth. Our passionate educators and researchers work together to create a family-friendly, equality-driven workplace where diversity is celebrated.
If you are looking for an inspiring place to advance your career in mathematics, join us and be part of a community that values innovation, collaboration and inclusion.
• Note that this is an advert for Chalmers and you would be employed by Chalmers.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-positions are fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• As a PhD student, you will be enrolled in a graduate program at the Department of Mathematical Sciences. Please, read more about our graduate program here.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Learn more about being a PhD student at the Mathematical Sciences by watching interviews with current PhD students here.
About the project
Quantum Information Theory (QIT) is a fast-growing field that connects ideas from classical information theory, quantum mechanics, and computer science. Mathematics plays a central role in QIT, with disciplines such as group theory, probability theory, operator algebras, and representation theory offering powerful tools and insights.
This project will delve into the relationships between operator algebras and QIT, tackling questions that sit at the intersection of pure mathematics and quantum information science. These problems combine theoretical studies of operators on Hilbert spaces with practical applications, providing opportunities to make meaningful contributions to both areas.
The project is funded by the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT) and will be supervised by Assistant Professor Mizanur Rahaman.
Your role and responsibilities
As a Ph.D. student, you will:
• Be part of an international, collaborative research environment.
• Expand your expertise in quantum information theory and related mathematical areas.
• Develop independent research ideas and communicate your findings through presentations and publications.
• Engage in departmental activities, including teaching duties (up to 20% of your time).
• Travel to conferences and workshops to share your research and network with the global academic community.
Who we are looking for
We welcome applications from individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences who meet the following qualifications:
• A master's degree or a 4-year bachelor's degree in mathematics, completed by the start of the position.
• A strong interest in mathematics, demonstrated through coursework, projects, or thesis work.
• Experience with functional analysis, operator algebras, or Hilbert spaces is helpful but not required. Enthusiasm and a willingness to learn are highly valued.
• The ability to communicate effectively in written and spoken English.
We are particularly eager to receive applications from candidates who bring new perspectives to our team.
Application procedure
Please go to this webpage to read about the application procedure and apply: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=13524&rmlang=UK
Application deadline: February 24, 2025.
For questions, please contact:
Head of Unit, Hjalmar Rosengren
Assistant Professor Mizanur Rahaman Ersättning
