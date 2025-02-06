Ph.D. Student in Industrial Marketing
2025-02-06
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 2 billion per year. We currently have 1,500 employees and 17,900 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Industrial Marketing unit has an important role in all the university's business programs and the MSc program in Industrial Management and Engineering. Within the unit, we are currently working with research focusing on branding, consumer behaviour, tourism, digitalization, and SMEs, and we regularly develop new project ideas.
Project description
The Ph.D. student will work on the ACCENT project, which focuses on Arts, Culture and Creativity for Entrepreneurial Networking and Tourism. This interdisciplinary project gives the Ph.D. student the opportunity to expand the application of marketing concepts in the context of regional development and sustainable tourism. Working with different academic and regional cross-border organizations, ACCENT aims to develop sustainable cultural and creative tourism initiatives in Sweden and Finland. The successful candidate will contribute to running Living Labs and Design Thinking workshops, develop evidence-based business practices, and help establish collaborative partnerships between universities, regional agencies, businesses, and stakeholders. As a Ph.D. student and researcher, the role offers a unique chance to impact sustainable tourism development in the cross-border region of the Bothnian Arc.
Duties
A Ph.D. position involves both theoretical and practical work. You learn how to run long-term, challenging projects, from problem formulation to final reporting. The Ph.D. student is trained in scientific work by publishing scientific journal articles and presenting results at international conferences. A doctoral student also participates in third-cycle (research) courses. In addition, you will have the opportunity to try out the teacher role by teaching some of the courses given in the business programs or industrial management. You will be part of a group of researchers, teachers, and Ph.D. students in Industrial Marketing.
Qualifications
The general entry requirements for doctoral (third-cycle) studies are as follows: a completed degree at the Master's (second-cycle) level with completed course requirements of at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 second-cycle credits. Alternatively, equivalent knowledge has been acquired in some other way within or outside the country. In addition to the general entry requirements, knowledge of business administration or industrial management with a focus on marketing or a related subject is required. For further information on admission to doctoral education, see the general syllabus for Industrial Marketing.
In the selection of candidates, we place great emphasis on the applicant's personal characteristics, ability, and potential for conducting research, as well as interest and potential for teaching. The applicant should be thorough, analytical, and have good communication skills. It is vital that you can cooperate in a team but also work independently. Research and teaching take place in an international environment; hence, understanding and appreciation of cultural diversity is important.
As scientific publications and presentations are carried out in English, applicants must be able to express themselves fluently in English both in writing and orally. Teaching in English can also be part of the job duties. Furthermore, it is a great advantage if you are fluent in spoken and written Swedish so that you can collect data in Sweden and teach courses that are given in Swedish. For the research project, knowledge of Finnish and/or any of the Sámi languages spoken in northern Sweden and Finland would be advantageous. Additionally, familiarity with Meänkieli could be beneficial.
Previous experience of working with scientific publications, popular scientific communication, and/or teaching is qualifying. Work experience in marketing, project management, or similar areas is also considered a merit.
Further information
Employment as a Ph.D. student is a full-time position that is limited to four years. Teaching or other department duties can be added with a maximum of 20% full-time. Start date by agreement. The position is located at the Department of Social Sciences, Technology and Arts at the university's campus in Luleå.
For further information about the position, please contact Associate Professor Jeandri Robertson, +46 (0)920-492408, jeandri.robertson@ltu.se
.
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, +46 (0)920-49 17 92, Lars.Frisk@ltu.se
In the case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
Please apply for the position by clicking on the application button below and attaching the requested documents, including a personal letter with a motivation of your interest in doctoral studies, a CV including a link to your master's thesis, certified diplomas, and other relevant appendixes. Contact details to at least two reference persons should be included in the application.
Please mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in Swedish or English.
Closing date for applications: 1 April 2025
