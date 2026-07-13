Performance & Insights Lead - Retail Operations
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
As Performance & Insights Lead, you will play a key role in shaping how Retail Operations in H&M measures and drives performance globally.
You will own and evolve our KPI framework, ensuring consistency in how performance is defined, tracked, and communicated across markets. Acting as the analytical centre of excellence, you will translate data into actionable insights that support decision-making, benchmarking, and continuous improvement across global teams and Sales Markets.
WHO WE ARE:
Commercial Development & Growth (CD&G) is a global function within the H&M brand and our ambition is to create a more seamless, inspiring and relevant experience for our customers. Together we develop, grow, and optimize all sales channels to elevate the H&M brand while enabling profitable sales and growth for our company.
Our function plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan through an elevated, inspirational, and relevant shopping experience that is centered around our product and provides competitive convenience for our customers.
In this role, you'll report to the Head of Retail Operations.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As Performance & Insights Lead, you will:
Own the global Retail Operations KPI framework, including definitions, calculations, and logic.
Ensure a consistent "one version of truth" across key operational metrics
Measure and track benefit realization and ROI for new initiatives and implementations.
Develop and maintain performance reporting tools, including store-related insights (e.g. Store Performance Application).
Produce weekly and monthly performance packs, including trends, insights, and recommended actions.
Translate data into clear narratives that highlight drivers, risks, and opportunities.
Conduct market benchmarking to identify gaps, best practices, and improvement areas.
Support markets with performance deep-dives and data interpretation.
Maintain structured approaches to root cause analysis across markets.
Partner with key stakeholders to ensure follow-up and action tracking on identified improvements.
Drive strong data governance by ensuring KPI documentation and definitions are accurate and up to date
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for someone who has:
Relevant degree (e.g. Business Administration, Engineering) or equivalent experience.
Experience working with KPIs, performance reporting, and data analysis in roles such as Controller, Business Analyst, Data Analyst or similar.
Experience with BI tools (e.g. Power BI, Tableau) and strong Excel skills.
Understanding of retail or store operations is a strong advantage.
Strong analytical mindset with experience building or working with KPI frameworks
Ability to turn complex data into clear, actionable insights
High attention to detail combined with strong storytelling and communication skills
Confident in working with and influencing multiple stakeholders across markets and functions
Structured and proactive, with the ability to drive continuous improvement
This is a full-time position with a placement in Stockholm. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kungsholmstorg 5 (visa karta
)
112 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
& Other Stories Jobbnummer
10001841