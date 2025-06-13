Performance Manager
2025-06-13
We are extending our team and looking for a performance manager keen on driving and refining performance. The nuclear transformation team are the hub for best practice, collaboration is our DNA - all with the aim of a reliable business and good financial results. This is a new role where you will get to develop and impact the road ahead. Placement at our modern office at Hyllie in Malmö!
We are Uniper
At Uniper, we are pro-actively transforming the world of energy and at the same time securing the supply of energy. As a company operating internationally, we work in very diverse teams and offer our employees as much flexibility as is possible. Equity, mutual appreciation and respect are the core of our corporate culture. At our company you will have the opportunity to shape new technologies, work on solutions for a modern and future-oriented energy supply and actively design change processes. Interested? Then, we will look forward to receiving your application!
Your responsibilities
Nuclear transformation is responsible for driving business development within the nuclear portfolio and to be the center for best practice and cooperation within the Nuclear function and with the Uniper group.
As the role of our Performance Manager you are influencing the culture and performance processes within the nuclear fleet, our operating units and our sites in decommissioning. The work is done in a cross-functional way where you will work closely with the executive nuclear management team as well as with the nuclear fleet function. Driving change and set the excellence standard will be on top of your agenda. You will act as a gatekeeper improving our standards and continuously reevaluating the steering KPIs. Develop and streamline the processes and making sure the output is of value for the nuclear portfolio and the executive team. A large part of your role is acting facilitator, coordinating and keeping information and people together.
What will be your job?
• Develop and enhance performance culture within Uniper Nuclear
• Support the alignment and optimization of Performance Management Systems
• Implement and monitor KPIs at both asset and portfolio levels to drive performance insights and decision-making with an in year- and tactical focus (1-2 years)
• Coordinate and deliver reporting activities within and for the overall Nuclear function and support relevant functional interfaces regarding overarching reporting obligations
• Drive the digitalization of the performance management system, enhancing data quality, automation and integration
• Contribute to the successful implementation of performance improvement initiatives
• Engage and collaborate with stakeholders across various functions, fostering alignment and adoption of performance management best practices
This role does not include any personnel responsibility. We believe physical meetings deepens collaborations from time to time. This means your job will to some extent require travelling but not on a regular basis. Our team currently consists of six persons with different responsibilities with the common goal of driving the business forward. Your collaboration partners also consist of the executive management team and the Nuclear Strategy team together with business representatives. You report to Head of Nuclear Transformation.
Uniper is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure, and our operations are covered by, among other things, rules related to protective security, export control and nuclear non-proliferation. We will therefore carry out security clearance of all positions and complement with register control for security classified positions, according to the Protection Security Act. Uniper is part of Sweden 's vital societal functions and critical infrastructure which is why this position may be subject to wartime placement. Health and drug tests are performed if applicable.
Uniper is positive to a flexible approach around remote working based on the conditions of the business and the individual employee.
Your profile
We are looking for you with professional experience, ideally within project, performance management and/or operational excellence driving a data driven culture. You have experience from working and collaborate with executive management teams and are used to drive and to work independent in an international environment. You can manage working on various topics in parallel with focus on quality and deadlines. Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with continuous improvement mindset is a must. For us to work in the forefront, we believe you have a willingness and interest for digitalisation- automating and improving manual processes.
Required skills:
• Academic university degree, relevant for the job
• Experience from performance management and/or operational excellence
• Strong skills in Excel, Word, PPT
• Excellent language skills in Swedish and English
Desired skills:
• Previous experience from the energy sector and/ or management consulting
• Certification in Lean or Six Sigma Green Belt or equivalent
• Knowledge of/experience in governance models
• Project management / coordination experience
