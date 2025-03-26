Performance and Optimization Cluster Leader
2025-03-26
WHO YOU ARE
Are you passionate about creating a better everyday life for the many people? At IKEA, we believe in the power of togetherness, simplicity, and smart solutions to transform lives-online and offline. If you're driven by the challenge of growing a business, this role is your opportunity to bring IKEA values to life in the digital world.
We are looking for a Performance and Optimization Cluster Leader to join our Omni team who has a strong knowledge of omnichannel customer journeys, as well as having excellent knowledge of current market and online trends! At IKEA, being cost-conscious and resourceful isn't just for our products-it's how we approach digital growth, using data-driven insights to maximize impact efficiently.
In this role, you'll thrive in an agile environment, quickly adapting strategies based on feedback and business shifts. Decisions rooted in data are critical to optimizing our online sales, so a strong foundation in advanced analytics and decision intelligence will help you succeed.
To succeed in this role, you must be able to influence and inspire, as well as drive change in a positive way. As a Performance and Optimization Cluster Leader, you will be able to navigate and lead in a very complex and ever-changing business environment and create strong relationships, which in hand lead to successful collaborations, enabling you to deliver the results needed.
As well as the capabilities mentioned above, you will need the following proven skills:
6+ years in e-commerce, commercial leadership role or business performance management.
Proven ability to actively lead, coach and provide a clear POV across cross-functional teams and global environments.
Demonstrated success in optimizing (ideally online) business and improving key performance metrics.
Experience in a business leadership role (country or global) or similar externally.
Ability to communicate with conviction and a strong POV, creating strong relationships.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
As the Performance and Optimization Cluster Leader, you will be responsible for providing active coaching and steering for your cluster of markets, setting clear priorities and market specific objectives. You will also take ownership of the performance optimization journey, including the evolution of the online sales funnel, working closely with each country to set best practices and help bridge any gaps in performance to ensure consistent growth.
Your responsibilities will also include the following:
Driving Performance: Analyzing web and app platform performance, providing actionable insights, and guiding country teams to implement improvements.
Setting Best Practices: Identifying top-performing strategies and elevating them across markets to close performance gaps.
Optimizing the Sales Funnel: Ensuring alignment in online sales structures and driving initiatives to enhance efficiency and profitability.
Leading Deployments: Overseeing digital customer meeting point releases, ensuring countries stay on roadmap and that new features deliver measurable results.
Fostering Collaboration: Acting as a trusted partner to country teams, aligning digital and marketing strategies to maximize impact.This is a permanent position in Malmö, Sweden and you will report to the Head of Digital Customer Meeting Points Development.
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
Define and drive the purpose of each digital channel-web, app, and social commerce-to create a seamless omnichannel experience. Set clear KPIs and prioritize development based on business needs to elevate the customer journey and boost conversion.
Shape and implement site merchandising strategies that align with customer needs and commercial goals, leveraging our 80 years of in-store expertise. Analyze, optimize, and support digital platforms across countries, ensuring consistency, sharing best practices, and enhancing performance globally.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
We will make sure to allocate a lot of time for questions about the role during the interview part of the process. In case you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact the Recruiter Juliana Picon via email at juliana.picon@ingka.com
Please note that due to GDPR reasons, we do not accept applications by email, and we want you to send us your application (CV and cover letter) in English. We look forward to receiving your application and will review candidates continuously, so please submit your application as soon as possible but no later than the 6th of April 2025.
We will be interviewing continuously and are looking forward to hearing from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-06
E-post: juliana.picon@ingka.com Omfattning
