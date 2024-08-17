People Operations Partner
Volumental is the footwear industry's leading FitTech company, using 3D scans and a one-of-a-kind, AI-powered recommendations engine (with 50 million foot scans) to match everyone with the footwear styles and sizes that fit them best whether you are shopping in-store or online.
Our vision is "a world without sizes, where every body fits". With top brand and retail partners worldwide, including New Balance, Red Wing Shoes, The Athlete's Foot, Ecco, Fleet Feet, Intersport, Sun & Sand Sports, and XXL, our footprint spans 3000+ stores across 53 countries, and growing!
With most of our team headquartered in Stockholm and currently composed of 65+ people, we are now looking for an experienced People Operations Partner who will help us scale our processes and make sure our company culture remains amazing while we grow!
Reporting to the Head of People & Culture, this role will drive the design and delivery of scalable strategies to create a 10-star experience throughout the employee lifecycle, while also supporting the organization's business goals.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Payroll coordination: Managing and developing the administration of employee benefits and payroll processes with the support of our external payroll vendor.
Employee Lifecycle: Managing the entire employee lifecycle from a people operations perspective. This means ensuring operational excellence and building employee experiences that delight, including recruitment, onboarding, and offboarding.
HRIS: Ownership of our internal HRIS (Bob), including training employees on usage, launching new features , and building automations.
Recruitment: Providing light-touch facilitation with recruitment, and advising managers on total rewards packages while staying informed of market trends and best practices.
People projects: Lead HR projects such as job banding and global benefits review.
We understand that you may not have experience in all of these areas, and that's ok! There are plenty of opportunities to grow - the role is shaped by your strengths and appetite.
We are excited about you because...
You have 3-5 years of experience within people operations or administration, with at least 3 years of experience with payroll coordination.
You take pride in ensuring operational excellence, and do this by simplifying for scale, taking a consultative approach with improvements.
You are a fast learner with an experimental mindset. At Volumental, we test, evaluate, and iterate to find what works and what doesn't - and you'll have plenty of opportunities to do the same.
You are a collaborative team member with a "no task is too small" attitude, willing to jump in where needed.
You are thorough, analytical, and organized.
You have good judgment and discretion, and are able to maintain confidentiality of highly sensitive information.
You are fluent in English. With a team coming from over 20 countries and customers worldwide, Volumental provides an international experience to those who join us! Swedish is considered a plus.
Bonus!
Don't let these stop you from applying, but please let us know if they fit you:
Experience of working at a tech and/or scaleup company.
Experience with integrating payroll with HR systems.
Experience in designing compensation and benefits programs and processes.
Experience with implementing or managing a HR system (Hibob or similar).
Familiarity with Swedish, US, or Chinese labor legislation.
You'll be an essential part of the greater whole - able to drive initiatives and steer development while at the same time collaborating with other subject matter experts on our team. We encourage a diversity of candidates to apply! Ersättning
