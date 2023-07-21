People Insight Analyst
About the Global Electrolux Talent Program
The Global Electrolux Talent Program matches young professionals from different academic backgrounds with different departments within the Electrolux Group. This program offers hands-on experience in a multicultural workplace. Our ambition is to offer employment opportunities at Electrolux after successful completion of the internship.
People Insight Analyst - Group HR/People Insights - Stockholm, Sweden
The Electrolux People/HR function is on a transformational journey, driving digitalization, globalization and continuous improvement of our people processes leveraging platforms such as Workday, Cornerstone, Glint and Phenom. All with the aim of making it easy and elevating the user experience for candidates, employees and HR leaders across the Electrolux Group globally.
We are looking to further strengthen our Group HR/People Insights team, which is on a mission to create value by delivering actionable personal data insights that enable better business decisions. By reporting to the People Insights Manager, this role will be focused on employee listening frameworks and strategy development. This is a great opportunity for learning and growth as part of the engagement and development journey through the 14 months of experience that the program provides.
In this role, you will develop employee listening frameworks and governance for different types of employee surveys, work with different stakeholders to understand listening needs, analyze employee feedback, identify trends and patterns, and provide actionable insights and recommendations.
You will work in a truly global, fast-paced environment in a diverse and highly motivated team. You will be based in Stockholm.
A typical day at work
• Stay up-to-date with industry trends and employee listening best practices
• Work with key stakeholders to understand listening goals and, in collaboration with them, develop content and methodology to ensure actionable information is collected
• Work with the broader People Insights team to combine data sources to ensure insights are holistic
• Analyze results from employee surveys
• Act as an internal expert on our employee survey platform (Glint)
Who are you:
Above all, you have an intense drive, willingness to learn and a constant improvement mindset!
• Agile - Both reactive and proactive, you work efficiently and flexibly to deliver results within simultaneously ongoing processes. A quick thinker with the ability to quickly pick up and act on new information.
• Analytical - With an eye for detail and the ability to interpret complex data. A passion for analyzing data and drawing conclusions and recommendations.
• Growth - You love to explore new ideas and drive continuous improvement, not only to do your best work but to develop your abilities and acquire new skills.
• Collaborative team players - committed to delivering your tasks and supporting the team. You ask, and you listen, you absorb ideas and push for continuous improvement.
• Communicative - Whether you are face-to-face or on the phone, you can communicate plans and formulate your ideas and build a good relationship with colleagues.
• A practical problem solver - You see a challenge as an opportunity and you are not afraid to "roll up your sleeves" to get into the details of solving a problem
What you will learn:
You'll be able to reach a 360-degree view of what the People Insights team entails but specifically:
• What are the best practices for employee listening framework and strategy implementation to get the most out of employee feedback
• How to analyze and correlate the survey results with other insights and tell a clear story
• Learn about people's insights and analytics tools
Education and experience:
The position requires:
• Minimum bachelor's degree in any academic discipline with strong passion for HR
• Ability to handle high tempo and change, ability to multitask and manage changing priorities
• Digital mindset with customer-centric focus
• Great communication skills, ability to create and maintain working relationships with key stakeholders and facilitate discussions between different teams
• Strong analytical skills, problem-solving skills and consultative attitude
• Excellent MS-Office suite, especially Excel and PowerPoint.
• Fluent in English, both orally and in writing
It is preferable:
• Degree in industry/organizational psychology or similar
• Experience in surveys/quantitative research design, digital survey platforms
• Great interest in and understanding of continuous improvements and agile working methods
What you get out of the program
• Learning experience within 14 months
• Gross salary of SEK 26,500 per month for the first 12 months. The 13th and 14th would be SEK 29,500 gross salary per month.
• Holiday days and other business benefits
• Mobile phone and laptop
• Visa costs and process
