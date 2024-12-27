Pension Specialist
2024-12-27
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking for Pension Specialist, who will work with daily operations of pension/retirement and employee benefit provisions in Sweden in alignment with Swedish and global instructions.
This role provides operational expertise in the areas of pensions and employee benefits across geography Sweden. Are you in?
You will be part of a dedicated team helping Ericsson to achieve long-term sustainability in these matters by improving our employee experience and brand, controlling costs, reducing risk and compliance issues, and strengthening our dedication to diversity and inclusivity.
What you will do:
• Work with the daily operations in the areas of pensions and e mployee benefits in Sweden to ensure we provide pensions and benefits that control costs, manage risk and enhance employee value.
• Together with the team drive, manage, and coordinate all aspects of local/regional/geographical pensions, employee benefits and well-being programs.
• Work with compliance and adherence to global and local instructions/policies, and relevant local regulations / legislations.
• Handle invoices, cost allocation and reconciliations related to pension and benefits.
• Regularly report and summarize status of pensions and benefit plans and well-being activities and ensure Swedish inventories are reviewed regularly and up to date.
• Partner with applicable stakeholders to work with compliance with SOX, internal processes, and regulations, vendor selection and management.
• Together with People partners, TR SMEs and communication colleagues proactively work with communications and guidance on our employee pension, benefits and well-being offerings.
• Handle/support special projects as needed and appropriate.
The skills you bring:
• Bachelor's degree or equivalent
• 5+ years' experience in handling pensions
• Very strong knowledge and experience of
o Swedish pensions management according to law and collective bargaining agreements
o Pension funding methods according to law in Sweden
o Knowledge and understanding of market trends and confirmed practices
• HR/Benefits certifications preferred but not required
• Ability to work collaboratively across cultures and organizations; strategically passionate about continuous improvement
• Proficient PC skills to include spreadsheet and database applications. SAP is an advantage.
• Excellent analysis, problem-resolution skills
• Thorough understanding of laws, regulations and market trends and other factors influencing/relating to retirement benefits
• Swedish-spoken and fluent in English Ersättning
