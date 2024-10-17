Pega Consultant
2024-10-17
Roles & Responsibilities:
Be part of an agile team with Pega expertise and business knowledge of the Pega platform.
Be a driver and part of a Center of Excellence team in order to ensure a proper governance and steering structure.
Lead projects related to strategic initiatives to drive the Pega platform forward.
Work to constantly define and refine Pega best practices and provide leadership in the adoption of prescriptive development processes.
Engage with cross-functional teams regarding best practices of the Pega platform.
Conduct reviews and updates of existing processes to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.
Promote and evangelize automation strategies across different business areas.
Provide training and mentorship to junior team members on best practices related to Pega solutions.
Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in the Pega ecosystem.
Required Skills:
Extensive experience in Pega solutions and a deep understanding of business architecture principles.
Strong understanding of BPM (Business Process Management) principles.
Demonstrated experience of working with the latest version of Pega.
Excellent problem-analysing skills with attention to detail.
Strong communication skills for effective interaction with stakeholders at all levels.
Certification as a Certified Pega Business Architect is required.
Knowledge of integrations and infrastructure components such as, server, DB, CPU, etc.
Knowledge of Kafka, Cassandra and other embedded services in Pega.
Knowledge of cloud related services like AWS and Azure.
Knowledge of modern micro service architecture and containerization concepts.
Understanding of current and enterprise-wide technologies including Open Source, web application development and databases (DB/2, Oracle, SQL).
Experience in agile ways of working and knowledge about SAFe methodology.
Bachelor's or master's degree in a related field, or similar work experience.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
