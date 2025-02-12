PED Compliance Engineer
2025-02-12
Do you want to work with one of Sweden's strongest brands and contribute to a better and more sustainable future? At our headquarters in Markaryd, you work in an international environment with a world-class product portfolio that requires both intensive and high-quality product development. Our good growth constantly opens new opportunities for you who want a good career and who are looking for new challenges both in Sweden and internationally.
We are a leading company in the heat pump and water heater industry, committed to delivering high-quality and innovative products to our customers. We are now looking for a dedicated and skilled PED Compliance Engineer to join our team and ensure our products meet all regulatory standards.
A DAY AT WORK
As a Compliance Engineer, you will focus on ensuring product compliance with legislations and similar requirements. You may also participate in international standardization within these areas. You will work closely with our engineering and product development teams to identify and address compliance issues, conduct testing, and maintain documentation. The position is in Markaryd.
Key Responsibilities:
• Ensure compliance with pressure equipment legalisation, electrical safety, and machinery legalisation for heat pumps, ventilation units and their associated accessories.
• Conduct compliance testing and analysis both on- site in Markaryd and at external test labs.
• Request quotations, manage external testing and certifications
• Collaborate with engineering and product development teams to address compliance issues.
• Define, compile, maintain and update compliance documentation.
• Monitor relevant standards, legislation, and other requirements impacting NIBE AB products.
• Train NIBE AB personal on new or existing standards & legislation
DOES THIS APPLY TO YOU?
We are looking for a responsible person who is passionate about compliance. You are creative, structured, independent and not afraid to take initiatives. You have experience in the fields of PED, electrical safety, and machinery safety. Good knowledge about EU CE-marking process. You have excellent communication and teamwork abilities. You have relevant training/education and/or experience in this area university degree in mechanical engineering, compliance engineering, electrical engineering, or a related field. You need to be fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
MORE ABOUT US
We exist to provide the world with better energy solutions. Ever since 1952, we have worked passionately and goal-oriented to develop new methods for better energy efficiency. In this way, we play an important role in the global transition to a more sustainable society. Our products rely on the finest Swedish engineering. We have a strong market position and are making big investments for the future. Our company culture is family-oriented and entrepreneur-driven. It is based on a long tradition and a rich history where the watchwords are simplicity, humility and reliability. We take a long-term view of your employment and offer you a workplace with good career opportunities. Together, we ensure that you get an outlet for your talent, creativity and knowledge.
NIBE IN NUMBERS
NIBE AB is a modern and successful industry with a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion/year with approximately 1,450 employees in Markaryd. NIBE is among the market leaders in Europe with a product range that consists of the market's widest range of heat pumps, water heaters, solar panels, biofuel products, ventilation products, district heating equipment, wood-burning stoves, etc. NIBE AB is part of the listed NIBE Industrier, which has a turnover of approximately SEK 40 billion and more than 21,000 employees in over 30 countries.
Do you want to work with us for a more sustainable future? You apply for the job via our website www.nibe.se
We apply continuous recruitment, so we would like to receive your application as soon as possible, but no later than March 23, 2025.
