PDL Sustainability Manager
2024-09-09
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About The Job
We are searching for a sustainability manager to drive our sustainability journey within our distribution center network Parts Distribution and Logistics (PDL). In this role, you will develop and implement strategies to reduce our environmental footprint, promote sustainable practices, and ensure compliance with global sustainability standards. Your expertise will be crucial in aligning sustainability opportunities across both global and local levels, ensuring we meet and exceed our sustainability goals.
What will you do
*
Develop the sustainability roadmap with sustainability strategies and initiatives across PDL
*
Lead compliance initiatives related to CSRD Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive in collaboration with the distribution centers and global stakeholders
*
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate sustainability into business operations
Who are you?
You have a proven track record in the area of sustainability, strong analytical skills, and the ability to inspire change. If you are ready to make a significant impact in a global company at the forefront of sustainable solutions, apply to become part of the Alfa Laval family today!
To be successful in this role you should:
*
Minimum 3-5 years of relevant experience, preferably in major international companies or organizations
*
Strong knowledge and experience of practically applying international sustainability frameworks in complex settings.
*
Excellent project management and leadership skills
*
Ability to work collaboratively with stakeholders across the company
*
Ability to communicate complex information and content in an easy and understandable way.
*
Preferably a degree in Environmental Science, Sustainability, or a related field (Master's preferred).
What's in It for You?
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment.
