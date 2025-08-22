PCB Designer
2025-08-22
We are looking for a developer PCB Designer for a global company in Gothenburg.
Start is ASAP, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
About the job
As a PCB Design team, we take an end to end responsibility for PCB design and quality assurance from early phases in development projects and pre-development to maintenance of products installed in the field. We are taking lead on global PCB Technology and governance. We have close cooperation cross development sites and support with PCB Technology studies.
We are now looking for a hardware developer with focus on Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design. You will work in close collaboration with radio-, digital-, mechanical-, thermal design, and production to develop high quality PCB 's for our products. Your role will include all development activities such as: requirement analysis, Product Lifecycle Management support and Technical Documentation of PCB 's. You will join a team focusing on PCB design using the tool Cadence Allegro and collaborate with multi-functional development teams in which continuous improvement, innovation and knowledge sharing is part of the daily work.
You will:
• Design PCB using design tools from Cadence.
• Develop and analyze board floor plans
• Drive improvements in ways of working with PCB/PBA design
• Share knowledge with colleagues
• Work in projects in the PCB area
To be successful in the role you have:
• Understanding of PCB manufacturing processes
• Knowledge from Cadence Allegro (or similar PCB design tools)
• Problem solving mentality
• Good analytical skills
• Understanding of tele-communications and electrical design
• Understanding of mass production and statistics in design
• Understanding of thermal design
• Understanding of simulation tools for radio, signal and power integrity and thermal design
• Scripting in skills
• Excellent English in speech, reading and writing
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-02
