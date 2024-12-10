Payroll Specialist
2024-12-10
Maersk is a global leader in integrated logistics and have been industry pioneers for over a century. Through innovation and transformation we are redefining the boundaries of possibility, continuously setting new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and excellence.
At Maersk, we believe in the power of diversity, collaboration, and continuous learning and we work hard to ensure that the people in our organisation reflect and understand the customers we exist to serve.
With over 100,000 employees across 130 countries, we work together to shape the future of global trade and logistics.
Come and explore the exciting opportunity to join our passionate payroll team within a fast-growing international company.
Are you an accurate and deadline oriented individual, with a minimum of 5 years in payroll?
Then join us and contribute to a positive work environment with your expertise and excellent people skills, bringing laughter and smiles to the team.
We are currently looking for a Payroll Specialist
Welcome to our brand-new office located near Central Station!
Due to an acquisition, we are expanding our Payroll team in Gothenburg. We are now looking for a team player with great people skills to handle Swedish Payroll for Maersk Sweden & Maersk AS Norway.
You will be joining a Fortune 500 company and will get the opportunity to challenge yourself in a truly aspiring, international, and fast-paced environment with our team in Gothenburg and all over the world. In cooperation with colleagues and vendors your role will be to ensure a flawless payroll service to Swedish and Norwegian employees. This will give you a unique opportunity to interact with colleagues, across the globe and from all business areas within the Maersk group, all while having a continuous focus on your professional and personal development too.
Key Responsibilities
As a Payroll Specialist you will ensure a flawless payroll delivery and a great employee experience.
Your primary responsibilities will include:
Extract and prepare Workday reports and inputs to our vendor for both blue- and white-collar employees in Sweden and Norway
On a monthly basis report KPI:s Payroll metrics and internal RICC controls
On a yearly basis assist in the external payroll audit
Constantly work on process improvements
In collaboration with your payroll specialist colleagues you will work with our vendor ensuring high quality, timeliness, completeness, and correctness
Proactively address employees' queries and issues related to payroll and ensure they are correctly resolved
Deliver a great employee experience in the resolution process
Understand and support the finance team with accurate numbers and answers that is associated to payroll accounting
You will be reporting to the Scandinavian Payroll lead.
Your Profile:
To be successful in this role, we believe you bring the following experiences and competencies:
You are a process and service-oriented team player
You combine knowledge about Swedish & Norwegian payroll operations, with a passion for delivering a great service experience
You are proactive and do not hesitate in engaging with stakeholders at all levels to address and resolve any issues
Can communicate in English and Swedish; knowledge of Norwegian language is a plus
Have good communication skills
As an induvial you are driven, structured and forward thinking
You have good analytical skills and are good at seeing connections and solutions
You have Good Excel skills
Have experience from running payroll for blue collar workers
Professional experience or knowledge with Workday and Tidomat is an advantage
If you have worked with 'transportavtalet', it will be considered an advantage too
We offer:
No matter your dreams and ambitions, we offer exciting career opportunities in a truly international working environment.
We make it our business to make sure that people with the right combination of experience, energy and ambition are given the opportunity to advance and develop throughout their careers.
Selection is ongoing, so we look forward to your application!
