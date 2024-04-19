Payroll Specialist
2024-04-19
Are you ready to embark on a rewarding journey with Koenigsegg? As our current Senior Payroll Specialist prepares for retirement, we're thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for a skilled individual to join us as a Payroll Specialist. We're eagerly seeking the next team member to strengthen our payroll function and contribute to our ongoing success.
At Koenigsegg, we're not just shaping the future of automotive engineering - we're revolutionizing it. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, we're continuously pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the industry. As part of our dynamic team, you'll have the opportunity to thrive in an environment of growth, collaboration, and forward-thinking.
About the Role:
As a Payroll Specialist, you'll play a pivotal role in managing the payroll process for our diverse team. Utilizing Agda PS, you'll be responsible for overseeing compensation for approximately 600 employees, spanning both White- and Blue-collar roles under "Teknikavtalet" with Unionen/IF Metall. This is an exciting opportunity to make a significant impact as you navigate the payroll landscape, support the implementation of a forthcoming HRM system, and ensure compliance with relevant laws and agreements.
Key Responsibilities:
- Skillfully navigate Agda PS and Monitor systems.
- Lead the monthly and annual payroll process with precision.
- Contribute to salary revisions and conduct insightful statistical analysis.
- Provide invaluable support to managers and employees on payroll matters.
- Uphold compliance with laws and collective agreements.
- Manage reporting and liaise with various authorities and partners.
- Collaborate closely with the HR team.
- Provide excellent support to our 600+ employees as well as managers.
To excel in this role, we are seeking a candidate who is analytical, well-organized, and capable of meeting deadlines. Applicants should have a relevant education and/or expertise in payroll administration. Experience and knowledge of the entire payroll process in Agda PS, relevant collective agreements, and applicable laws are desirable. Additionally, previous experience in a manufacturing company with both White- and Blue collar employees are considered advantageous.
Other Information:
We are an international company with employees from around the world, so fluency in English is necessary for effective communication, both verbally and in writing, in addition to Swedish. Possession of a valid driver's license (B-körkort) is a requirement.
Availability:
Immediate/As agreed upon.
Full-time position.
On-site in accordance with core office hours 08:30-15:30.
Normal working hours: 40 hours per week, overtime may occur.
Selection will be ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Therefore, we encourage you to submit your application today, highlighting how your experiences and expertise in the payroll field make you a perfect fit for our team.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
8626377