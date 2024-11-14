Patent Administrator
2024-11-14
Are you looking for an interesting job where no day is the same? We are searching for a "hands on" type who loves challenges and who wants to work in a job with a lot of autonomy in which one is able to decide on how to handle individual situations. Make a difference and join our international team today as Patent Administrator!
Our vision "Saving More Lives" is our driving force. We work to make Vision Zero a reality, support Engineering and Development communities. We make sure that Autoliv owns and protect innovations and that the company is enabled to use those innovations in business.
About Autoliv Patent Department Patent Department at Autoliv is a de-centralized global function, involving activities and colleagues world-wide.
YOUR MISSION:
Invention and Patent file keeping and respective reward management in patent management system
Administration support for related patent engineers
Communication with inventors in various international Autoliv locations, the global patent department and with external patent firms around the globe
Invoice management
Cost analysis management
Patent maintenance management in patent management system and interface to external annuity payment provider
YOUR QUALIFICATIONS:
Completed University Degree in Business Administration or a similar field of study
Significant professional experience as a Patent Administrator and in respective Patent Management Systems,
Business fluent in English (spoken and in writing)
Highly proficient in Microsoft Office programs (specifically Microsoft Excel)
Team player
Good organizational skills
