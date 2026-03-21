Pastry chef

Glossy Cakes Sweden AB / Bagarjobb / Stockholm
2026-03-21


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As a Pastry Chef at Glossy Cakes, you will be responsible for creating high-quality, 100% vegan baked products that align with the brand's focus on sustainability, taste, and visual appeal. You will play a key role in product development, daily production, and maintaining consistency in flavor and presentation.
Required Skills & Qualifications
Experience in baking or pastry (vegan experience is a big plus)
Creativity and passion for dessert innovation
Knowledge of food safety and hygiene practices
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
Attention to detail and consistency

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-18
E-post: nisikranth@glossycakes.se

Arbetsgivare
Glossy Cakes Sweden AB (org.nr 559470-1715)
Kristinebergs Slottsväg 1 (visa karta)
112 14  STOCKHOLM

Kontakt
Nisi kranth inampudi
nisikranth@glossycakes.se
0736899574

Jobbnummer
9811797

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