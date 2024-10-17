Partnerships Manager at Volvo Energy
2024-10-17
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
We are now looking for a new colleague to join our team as Partnership Manager.
The team- BESS Services Market
At Volvo Energy, we're excited to build a team dedicated to enhancing the service market for our Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) business. Our priority is taking exceptional care of our customers while continuously innovating to improve their experience.
In this central function, we'll focus on developing, operating, and maintaining the infrastructure that supports our service business. This includes building a network of field support across markets, managing digital channels, and implementing quality processes.
We're looking for creative thinkers who are eager to explore new approaches and solutions in service delivery. Join us as we work together to elevate our customer journey and set new standards in the industry!
What are we looking for in this specific role?
As Partnership Manager, you'll play a critical role at Volvo Energy by ensuring that our customers have the best experience possible when working with our partners/subcontractors. Your ability to develop and manage business relationships is vital to the success of the onboarding process and to the overall customer journey.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams (sales, IT, product, engineering) to integrate and enhance partnership initiatives. Also, working cross-functionally to improve the safety, quality, customer experience, speed, and cost of Subcontractor performance.
Your work will have a direct impact on supporting new and existing customers during their installation or service experience.
Responsibilities will include among others:
* Identify, qualify, and contract BESS commissioning and service subcontractor partners to meet market capacity targets.
* Utilize data and analytics to monitor capacity, performance, and costs.
* Implement and drive standard operating procedures for subcontractor partners.
* Develop and maintain reporting structures to ensure compliance with warranty and service agreements.
* Optimize partner performance by evaluating and improving processes, structures, and cost models.
* Design and implement comprehensive training programs for subcontractors to ensure they meet performance and quality standards
* Ensure closed loop learning on quality observations
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team!
We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
We will be a fairly small team that will grow with the business and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this entrepreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
Preferred qualifications likely required to be successful
* Previous experience of procurement, product management or business development of complex electrical or energy products/services.
* Genuine interest in energy transition and electrification.
* Experience in managing third-party contractors and installation teams
* Ability to work with cross functional teams and build reliable partnerships
* Open-minded and secure in working in a rapidly changing organization and business environment.
* Proficiency in the English language is required.
* Humour
The location for this position will be in our offices at CampX in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Feel free to contact me if you have further questions
Preeti Shah
Head of Services Marketpreeti.shah@volvo.com
