Part-time Finance Administrator
Academic Work Sweden AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-05
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Our client is currently looking for a detail-oriented Finance Administrator (part-time, up to 50%) to join their team. This is an excellent opportunity for a student who wants to gain hands-on experience within finance alongside their studies.
About the role
In this role, you will support the finance team with administrative tasks related to the French financial flow. You will work closely with internal stakeholders and ensure that financial processes run smoothly and accurately.
When you step through the doors of the office, you will immediately receive a warm welcome from your colleagues, who are all eager to make you feel welcome and part of the team. The company has a relaxed atmosphere and encourages laughter and a positive culture in the workplace. In this position, you will have the opportunity to develop your skills in both finance and administration.
You are offered
The opportunity to work in an international environment within an innovative company.
The chance to be part of the company's journey and development.
Work tasks
Support the invoicing process and handle incoming invoices
Perform administrative tasks related to accounts payable
Assist in managing and organizing financial documentation
Communicate with internal teams regarding invoice-related matters
Ensure accuracy and structure in financial data and systems
Support the finance team with ad hoc administrative tasks
We are looking for
You who is currently studying within finance, economics, or a related field
Has a good understanding of French (written and spoken)
Has good knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially Excel
Is able to work independently as well as in a team
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Structured
Rresponsible
Detail-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "21NIYW". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Gullbergs Strandgata 15 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9893556