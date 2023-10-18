Part Communication Specialist
Your future challenge
The Parts Communication Specialist role is to drive and improve the spare part business for the Husqvarna Brand Division, with a special focus on creating an attractive spare part offer. Parts Communication Specialist role is accountable for deciding and managing of spare parts and provide marketing material, support sales and make sure that we have the offer.
The Parts Communication Specialist has responsibility for the full product life cycle of spare parts; from the introduction, through the sustaining phase and beyond the end of service life of a product.
With a record of responsibility for Spare Parts within your product category, you will have an opportunity to drive the Spare Part business together with the After Sales organization to achieve customer satisfaction and growing a profitable business by making sure that we offer the correct parts assortment.
This is an exciting opportunity for a person with knowledge about Product Management, Marketing and has a proven track record of achieving results in in a dynamic and challenging business environment.
Your role
The Part Communication Specialist will be responsible for execution and tactics required to achieve multiple objectives:
Key responsibilities
Responsible for creating spare parts marketing assets such as sell-in material, guides, cross-reference charts, catalogues and stock recommendation lists.
Support with graphic design for packaging artwork.
Responsible for taking pictures of spare parts, uploading in Aprimo and linking in STEP.
Take care of spare parts marketing content across dealer and consumer channels (dealer portal and NextWeb)
Plan, create / update, translate, and distribute spare parts guides and marketing material.
Ensure that marketing related information in Marketing PIM for NextWeb is correct and published in accordance with brand guidelines.
Collaboration with marketing teams for better integration between spare parts and products in other marketing content.
Collaboration with the regions and the P&A Commercial team for alignment and successful distribution of the spare parts content.
As a parts specialist for walk behinds, create IPLs, new PNCs and determine frequent parts.
Participate in product tracker meetings, collaborate with tech support team, suppliers and Husqvarna R&D.
Select and manage spare parts within the New Product Development projects creating Spare part BOMs and oversee IPL work
Have an important role in Product maintenance work governing the Spare part offering.
Be responsible for implementing and maintaining the data quality of master-data for spare parts
Responsible to create an attractive spare part offer including packaging for spare parts
Drive initiative to improve the spare part assortment. Support the global price department with technical information for optimal spare parts pricing
Who you are
A person who are motivated by a challenge and the possibility to make an impact
Supplier management and communication skills
Good understanding of global trade and logistics
Experience from cross functional teams and a global environment
Have a great understanding of the customer needs, market development and its business
Good language skills in English, both oral and written
Good mechanical skills
Preferably a Bachelor's degree in Marketing or Engineering or other relevant discipline
Other beneficial qualifications
Experience from Marketing in Product Management or forestry /commercial lawn & gardening
Advanced Excel-knowledge
Advanced Adobe Ilustrator and Indesign skills.
Experience from after sales work
3-5 years work experience in spare parts handling
Good language skills in Swedish and other languages
You are analytical and strategical person who is comfortable working independently and taking business decisions.
Furthermore we appreciate a person who has good interpersonal skills as there will be a close contact with different stakeholders within the organization but also with different suppliers, especially suppliers located in Asia.
This is a temporary position for a colleague who will be on parental leave, and the duration of the position is approximately one year.
This position may involve 10 days of international travel.
Location: Huskvarna.
How to apply
Please submit your application with CV and cover letter. For more information about the recruitment process please contact: Recruiter - Kristin Sundlo - kristin.sundlo@husqvarnagroup.com
. For more information about the position please contact: Hiring manager - Bengt Öhlund, bengt.ohlund@husqvarnagroup.com
