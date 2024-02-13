Packaging Engineer to ABB Robotics
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
The Packaging Engineer is responsible for leading and coordinating the development and qualification of pallets, cartons and other packaging. Your responsibilities are to make sure that our goods come in pallets that have good quality, are ergonomic and safe. Smaller cartons are also a packaging that is used a lot in our assembly lines. You will secure the quality and develop new packaging and processes together with a wide range of internal and external partners and stakeholders.
As a Packaging Engineer, your responsibilities will be related to several types of projects. For example, new product development, reformulation, quality and compliance. Also the improvement of existing packaging, packaging cost improvement, plant support and the improvement of product profitability.
You will join a stable, growing company in times that many other industries are marked by instability. This is an interesting role where you will get to develop and constantly learn. ABB is building our new ABB Robotics Campus, a factory on 65 000 m2 in Västerås. As our new Packaging Engineer, you will certainly get many challenging projects when we move to our new facilities in 2026.
Your responsibilities
Collaborate with cross functional partners inside ABB and worldwide to define the packaging brief and regional needs.
Coordinate the creation/modification/improvement of packaging in collaboration with global hubs and external partners, covering packaging development, qualification and implementation.
Identify and evaluate technical solutions, including making sure materials are aligned with relevant regulation and guidelines.
Contribute to innovation, develop packaging understanding and identify new ideas for the packaging that we use when we deliver our robots to customers.
Create Packaging component specifications, validate finished product specifications.
Generate packaging documentation for product release.
Your background
An engineering degree within a relevant area - mechanics, logistics or production for example.
Working experience within packaging development is a strong merit.
Good and versatile knowledge of packaging technologies, materials and manufacturing.
Strong packaging sensibility and interest in promoting the importance of packaging in the product experience.
Proficient professional skills in English.
Self-motivated and results-driven, able to easily connect with remote stakeholders and peers.
Curious, creative and able to translate ideas into concepts and projects. Engaged and can challenge the status-quo to drive globalization, while managing regional constraints.
More about us
ABB Robotics is running the recruitment in-house. Recruiting Manager Jacob Evenbom, +46 724 64 46 40, will be happy to answer any questions you may have about the position. Union contacts - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Robert Norén +46 724 61 20 95. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today!
The last day to submit your application is the 3rd of March, 2024. Interviews will be held during the advertisement period, so the position might be filled before the application deadline.
The last day to submit your application is the 3rd of March, 2024. Interviews will be held during the advertisement period, so the position might be filled before the application deadline.
