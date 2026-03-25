Packaging Engineer
Avaron AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-03-25
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy specializing in matching the right expertise with the market's most interesting assignments. As an employee of Avaron, you work on-site at our clients - combining the security of permanent employment with the variety and growth opportunities of a consulting career.
About the Assignment
You will work with packaging development in a product-focused environment where quality, compliance, and efficiency are key. In this role, you will help shape packaging solutions that meet business needs, regulatory demands, and customer expectations. You will take ownership of both new and existing solutions, with a strong focus on performance, documentation, and continuous improvement.
This is a hands-on assignment for you who enjoy combining technical development, analysis, and optimization. You will work closely with packaging materials, transport and storage requirements, and internal standards to ensure robust and cost-effective packaging processes.
Job DescriptionDevelop and implement packaging solutions based on company, regulatory, and customer requirements.
Evaluate and select suitable packaging materials for different products and use cases.
Design packaging that protects and preserves products during transportation, storage, and handling.
Analyze current packaging solutions and identify opportunities to improve cost efficiency and process performance.
Gather data on existing packaging solutions and document findings in a structured way.
Research and implement improvements to packaging processes based on data and analysis.
Develop and maintain standard operating procedures and guidelines for product packaging.
RequirementsExperience developing and implementing packaging solutions.
Experience with PPWR (Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation) and other relevant regulations.
Ability to assess and select packaging materials based on product and business needs.
Experience optimizing packaging processes and reducing packaging-related costs.
Ability to analyze packaging data and turn insights into practical improvements.
Experience documenting packaging solutions, procedures, and guidelines.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension (4.5% up to 7.5 IBB, 30% above)
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Here is how the process works:
Apply for the role with your CV through our recruitment platform, Teamtailor - use the apply button on this page.
Our recruiters review your CV against the requirements in the ad - make sure it clearly shows how you meet each one. We may ask follow-up questions.
We present you to the client with a tailored CV.
The client invites you for an interview or lets you know they are moving forward with other candidates.
If the client wants to proceed after the interview, Avaron signs an employment contract with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7459958-1912676". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9818760