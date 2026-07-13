P&C Business Partner
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Södertälje Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Södertälje
2026-07-13
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Södertälje
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Do you enjoy partnering with leaders, driving transformation, and bringing business strategy to life through people?
As a P&C Business Partner, you will play a key role in shaping how we partner with the business and support our leaders through growth, transformation, and change. Working closely across Scania's Corporate Functions, including Finance & Business Control, People & Culture, Strategy & Communications, and CEO Functions, you will act as a trusted advisor, helping leaders build high-performing teams and organizations and make informed people decisions.
You'll have the autonomy to shape your partnership with the business while working closely with experienced colleagues who support and challenge one another. Together, you will drive initiatives across leadership development, talent and succession management, workforce planning, organizational effectiveness, and employee engagement.
The role combines strategic partnership with hands-on people advisory support. You will use data and insights to influence decisions, strengthen leadership capability, and ensure alignment between business priorities and people strategy.
This is a temporary role running for approximately 12 months, created as one of our P&C Business Partners takes on a new development opportunity within Scania. It offers a unique opportunity to partner with senior leaders across several Corporate Functions, influence strategic business decisions, contribute to transformation initiatives, and broaden your experience in a global organization.
Job Responsibilities
Partner with senior leaders and management teams to align people strategies with business objectives and drive organizational effectiveness.
Translate business priorities into people strategies that enable sustainable business performance.
Coach and challenge managers on leadership, performance, employee development, and team effectiveness.
Drive workforce planning, organizational design, talent management, and succession planning initiatives.
Lead and support organizational change and transformation initiatives, helping leaders navigate complexity and build change readiness.
Use people data and analytics to provide insights, influence decision-making, and improve business outcomes.
Ensure compliance with labour laws and HR policies while proactively managing employment relations.
Who You Are
An experienced People Business Partner with a strong business mindset and the ability to build trusted relationships with leaders.
Comfortable navigating ambiguity, balancing multiple priorities and building trust in a changing environment.
A confident coach who can support and challenge managers on leadership, performance, organizational development, and people-related decisions.
Hands-on experience across core HR processes, with a strong understanding of how different people practices connect to support business success.
Experienced in organizational change and transformation, with the ability to guide leaders and teams through change.
Analytical and data-driven, using insights and metrics to influence decisions and drive business outcomes.
A collaborative and consultative professional who thrives in a dynamic environment and believes in the power of teamwork, curiosity, and continuous learning.
Comfortable working with labour law, collective agreements, employee relations, and stakeholder management in a complex organization.
University degree in Human Resources or a similar field.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken; Swedish is considered an advantage.
This Is Us
We are a collaborative team of 10 P&C professionals, bringing together diverse experiences and expertise to support the Corporate Functions. As one team, bringing together diverse experiences and expertise, we are continuing to build common ways of working, strengthen our collaboration, and create a culture where knowledge sharing, trust and continuous improvement help us deliver even greater value to the business.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic and engaging workplace where collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement are part of everyday life. You will be part of a strong team environment that encourages knowledge sharing and close cooperation across functions.
With a structured development plan and a wide range of training opportunities, Scania supports your professional growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to our health center in Gröndal or a wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing. Scania also arranges events for employees and their families, and for those living in Stockholm, convenient commuting is supported through direct Scania Job express buses to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-07-27. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Ehngren Katarina- Head of P&C Corporate Functions - katarina.ehngren@scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
10001684