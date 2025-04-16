Oxfam is looking for F2F Fundraisers
2025-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
We are looking for individuals who want to step into a working life that makes a real difference. Your goal is to create engagement for Oxfam's mission and share the story of how we, as a movement, improve the lives of people worldwide. Through F2F conversations, you will generate interest in Oxfam's work and motivate people to make their first donation to us.
Fundraising & F2F Department
Oxfam's Fundraising and Face-to-Face (F2F) department plays a crucial role in securing sustainable funding for our humanitarian and development programs. The F2F team is responsible for engaging with the public, raising awareness about Oxfam's mission, and recruiting monthly donors who support our work worldwide. By joining our team, you will be part of a passionate and dedicated group working together to build a fairer world for all.
Your Mission
* Recruit monthly donors from various neighborhoods using the Face-to-Face fundraising method, a proven strategy employed by many humanitarian organizations worldwide.
* Work in a team of fantastic individuals who are passionate about creating positive change for some of the world's most underprivileged populations.
* Represent Oxfam in Swedish society.
* Positively influence people in Sweden by raising awareness about Oxfam's work supporting communities affected by poverty, natural disasters, and conflicts across the globe.
We Offer
* A job where you make a real difference to people in need.
* Continuous knowledge sharing about Oxfam's humanitarian and advocacy work.
* Ongoing training and coaching in fundraising techniques, sales and communication.
* An international and social environment where you can grow with others.
* Salary: 13 000 SEK/month for 20 hours of work per week, plus attractive incentives and benefits based on performance.
* Collective agreement with Fremia, Unionen, and Akademikerförbunden.
* Fitness reimbursement of 2,500 SEK/year.
* Extended non-working days: Oxfam offers a full day off for all half public holidays.
We Are Looking for Candidates Who Are
* Driven, empathetic, and positive.
* Excellent verbal communicators who enjoy working in a team.
* Able to express themselves fluently in English and/or Swedish.
* Motivated by results-oriented work.
* Passionate about Oxfam's humanitarian values and eager to contribute to a more equal future.
Good to Have
• Previous F2F fundraising experience.
• Previous sales experience.
• Volunteer experience in a humanitarian organization.
Application
We conduct ongoing interviews, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For questions about the position, contact Arash Aeineh at arash.aeineh@oxfam.se
.
NB: Kindly note that we only handle applications via Recruto (our recruitment tool) and not via email.
Additional Information
At Oxfam, we believe that diversity fosters creativity, which in turn drives innovation - a key factor for success. We especially welcome applicants who can contribute to increasing diversity in our Swedish office.
Oxfam believes in justice and equality. We are committed to preventing inappropriate behaviors, including sexual harassment, discrimination, exploitation, abuse, and financial misconduct. We continuously work to promote well-being among our employees and the communities we serve. Oxfam expects all staff to uphold these values by adhering to our code of conduct.
Oxfam is a global development organisation that mobilizes the power of people against poverty around the world. We save lives in crises, help vulnerable people lift themselves out of their situation and we combat the issues that keep people in poverty. Ersättning
Fast + rörlig
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-28
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Oxfam Kontakt
Arash Aeineh arash.aeineh@oxfam.se
9290455