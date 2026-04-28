Outreach Specialist
Who Collaborating Centre For Int Drug Monitoring / Marknadsföringsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Uppsala
2026-04-28
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
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Would you like to contribute to the safe use of medicines and vaccines worldwide? We are looking for a driven and curious Outreach Specialist to support UMC's external engagement work. Through events, email campaigns, projects, and close collaboration with our user communities, you will help strengthen the reach and impact of UMC's products and services in global pharmacovigilance.
Since 1978, Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) has been dedicated to developing, supporting, and expanding the field of pharmacovigilance science and practice.
As a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre, we support work around the world to examine the potential adverse effects of medicines and vaccines and contribute to safer, more informed care of patients.
We are a diverse, international group of pharmacists, physicians, data scientists, system developers, communicators, and many other professionals motivated by a deep belief that the work we do matters.
About the role
We are seeking an Outreach Specialist to support and further develop UMC's work with engaging and supporting current and potential users of UMC's products and services, as well as other stakeholders worldwide. This includes planning and delivering outreach activities that help users understand, adopt, and make effective use of UMC's products and services within global pharmacovigilance, including products such as UMC's Drug Dictionary, WHODrug Global.
You will contribute to a broad range of outreach activities, such as webinars, face-to-face events, conference coordination, content creation, and digital engagement initiatives. The role combines hands-on operational work with participation in more strategically planned initiatives and projects, and involves close collaboration with colleagues across UMC as well as regular interaction with external user communities and other stakeholders.
You will report to the Head of Outreach.
What you will do
Contribute to outreach activities supporting potential and existing users of UMC's pharmacovigilance products and services.
Plan, coordinate, and support events, both virtual and face-to-face, including active participation at events.
Act as an interface between UMC's products and external audiences, helping to translate technical product expertise into clear and relevant information for end users.
Contribute to outreach content for emails, web pages, and other communication channels.
Support logistics, administration, and travel arrangements related to events and conferences.
Act as an ambassador for UMC and its products when engaging with external stakeholders.
Collaborate on outreach-related projects aimed at improving user engagement and customer experience.
Contribute to other Outreach section activities as priorities evolve.
Who you are
You have at least a Bachelor's degree in a relevant field, possibly complemented by a Master's degree or other advanced studies, and experience from roles involving external communication and interaction with users, customers, or other stakeholders.
You bring experience from the pharmaceutical industry, life sciences, or another regulated or complex environment and are comfortable working with technically advanced topics.
You communicate confidently in English, both written and spoken (minimum B2 level). Additional languages are an advantage.
Experience in digital marketing, copywriting, content production, and/or event management is considered an advantage.
You are motivated by working for a mission-driven, non-profit organisation and contributing to global health.
You are organised, adaptable, and able to manage multiple tasks while maintaining high quality.
You enjoy collaboration in an international environment and are curious about continuous improvement.
You are comfortable with international travel a few times per year, for example to support and coordinate events.
Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) is an independent, self-funded, non-profit foundation established in 1978 dedicated to safer use of medicines and vaccines. Through an agreement between the Government of Sweden and the World Health Organization (WHO), UMC operates the Programme for International Drug Monitoring, supporting over 180 member countries and regions in strengthening safety surveillance, and maintains VigiBase, the WHO global database of adverse event reports. In addition, UMC provides international standards and related digital solutions for secure exchange of pharmacovigilance data, including a global medicine and vaccine terminology for identification of medicinal products. With around 200 staff, UMC advances the science of pharmacovigilance and transforms its practice through technological innovation.
UMC's working language is English. We normally apply a probationary period to new appointments.
If you have any questions regarding this position please contact the responsible manager. You will find the contact details at the end of this page.
UMC follows the collective agreements between the Swedish Agency for Government Employers and Saco-S and ST. Union representatives are Malin Zaar (Saco-S) and Jessica Avasol (ST), +46 (0)18-65 60 60. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Who Collaborating Centre For Int Drug Monitoring
753 20 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Uppsala Monitoring Centre Jobbnummer
9880836