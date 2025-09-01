Organisational Development Specialist
Ikea Retail Services AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2025-09-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Retail Services AB i Malmö
Who you are
Are you passionate about shaping the future of how organisations operate and evolve?
We're looking for a dynamic individual to bring specialist expertise in organisation design and innovative ways of working to support IKEA's long-term health and adaptability.
You bring a minimum of three years' experience with a multinational organisation, with at least one year spent delivering results across global assignments. A strong background in Retail, alongside proven international experience working in multicultural settings. Success in this role requires a high degree of flexibility, a proactive problem-solving mindset, and fluency in written and spoken English to navigate complex challenges and collaborate effectively across diverse teams.
You have knowledge and experience in the following areas.
Skilled in facilitation, preparation and techniques to support effective collaboration and engagement.
Deep understanding of the IKEA Concept and Brand Identity, ensuring alignment with core business principles.
Skilled in designing user-friendly, practical solutions and simplifying complex concepts to drive results in dynamic environments.
Strong communicator with a self-driven, goal-oriented mindset, capable of managing strategic to operational challenges with integrity and effective facilitation.
To succeed in this role, you have a strong sense of purpose and a deep commitment to shaping a simpler, more agile Ingka. Candidates should be energised by the challenge of driving meaningful change, improving co-workers' daily experiences through organisational effectiveness, and continuously pushing performance forward. A passion for IKEA's values, a collaborative spirit, and a motivation rooted in togetherness and interdependent leadership are essential to thrive in this environment.
Your responsibilities
The Organisational Development Specialist is a key contributor to the Process & Organisational Development (P&OE) team-collaborating across functions and partnering on strategic business assignments to simplify leadership, streamline operations, and enhance organisational effectiveness.
If you thrive in a fast-paced, purpose-driven environment and enjoy making complexity feel simple, this is your opportunity to make a lasting impact.
As an Organisational Development Specialist, you will:
Provide specialist insight and functional expertise to ensure organisational design principles are applied effectively and pragmatically across assigned projects.
Facilitate collaboration with leaders, managers, and stakeholders to drive performance and deliver impactful organisational development initiatives.
Design and lead workshops, ensuring documentation and reporting are in place to build competence and share knowledge across stakeholder groups.
Contribute to team development by exploring external benchmarks and methodologies, while fostering strong partnerships that support Ingka's overall performance.
This role is a permanent position based in Malmö. You will report to the Organisational Development Manager.
Together as a Team
IKEA believes that people are at the heart of our business. That we create a better everyday life together by living our shared values and safeguarding our unique culture. To be able to create an inspiring IKEA experience we need to make sure our co-workers have the preconditions to meet our customers in the best possible way. The purpose of the People and Culture function is to secure the competence and organization to reach our business ambitions, and this is where you come in.
We are the ones who secure the delivery of accessible, inclusive, high-quality, low-cost people services, enabling Ingka to grow with profitability. All delivered with a service mindset. Together, we will make IKEA an outstanding place to work where quick and simple organization is the best response to a complex and complicated world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-12
E-post: juliana.picon@ingka.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Retail Services AB
(org.nr 556661-0886)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9486477