Order To Delivery Implementation Manager
Scania CV AB
2023-12-07
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you up for a great challenge? Do you want to work in an area that is of tremendous importance for Scania? Do you want to be part of creating the team that will make a huge significant difference for Scania and lead it through an exciting journey? Then we have the job for you.
Re-designing the Order to delivery (O2D) flow to make it more stable, transparent and lean is one of the Scania top priorities. A lot of work has been done recently to stabilize our flows short term and we are now moving to the more long-term task to re-designing the entire flow. A vital part of that is to ensure that we have a modern, robust and future proof processes, information and system landscape for that flow. This is a change management journey that involves large parts of our company - dealers and distributors around the world as well as central functions. The responsibility of driving the O2D system journey is placed with Presales and Sales readiness (KJ) at Sales & Marketing.
KJN, O2D Implementation, has the responsibility to provide input on defined Scania O2D process in new ERP systems (SAP for Industrial and Dynamics 365 for Commercial), collect the end user needs and make sure the solutions are implemented. We are now looking for four implementation managers that will make this happen.
Work description
As an Implementation manager you will have the following responsibilities:
• Provide input to the design of process blueprints and system design based on experience from working in Scania O2D flow
• Be the first instance to verify blueprint and system setup to verify that it meets Scania demands
• Present solutions to end users, capture their feedback, identify where systems need to be changed to meet Scania global demands and where global or local processes need to be changed
• Train and coach central as well as local implementation resources
Profile
An overall knowledge of the complete O2D flow is required and we aim to put together a team where different team members have deeper knowledge of different parts of the process. Therefore, we foresee that you have thorough experience within certain areas of the process.
A very big part of the task is to capture needs and implement them throughout our global dealer and distributor network and therefore experience from Scania Commercial operations is beneficial for three of the positions. For the fourth position we are looking for a person with experience of industrial order handling.
You need to have an interest in how IT solutions can support our business and you need to enjoy interaction with experienced people all around the globe.
As a person we believe you are curious, structured, passionate about driving change and with an ability to make things happen together with colleagues around Scania.
We can offer you to be part of an exciting change journey in a truly global environment. You will see and understand the Scania business from many different angles and as you will be working in a highly prioritized area you will be exposed to stakeholders and management throughout the organization.
What we offer
We can offer you a wide, challenging and developing position in an exciting and dynamic environment. We are together designing the future O2D system landscape with strong commitment to always have the end-to-end perspective. Cross functional collaboration is the key to success, and we work in close cooperation with all stakeholders in the processes.
Curious to know more?
Does this sound like the right challenge for you? Don 't hesitate to contact us!
Ann-Christin Isaksson, Head of Order to delivery Implementation ann-christin.isaksson@scania.com
, 070-7631665
Application
We look forward to receiving your application including your CV and Cover letter December 21 at the latest.
