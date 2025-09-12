Order & Delivery Manager
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Silicon Supply, a dynamic and newly established organization, is on the lookout for a visionary Order and Delivery Manager to join our team. This is your chance to become a key player in shaping the future of technology with the flexibility to embrace diverse challenges and drive innovation forward.
At Silicon Supply, we are proud to support Ericsson's cutting-edge Silicon strategy, empowering us to deliver groundbreaking innovation on a chip.
As an Order and Delivery Manager at Silicon Supply, you will play a pivotal role in securing the supply chain and ensuring seamless delivery of Customer-Owned Tooling (CoT) and overseeing consignment for specific ASICs. In this dynamic environment, your capacity to navigate supplier and customer relationships with flexibility and a proactive approach to diverse challenges will be essential. This position offers you the chance to influence and drive the evolution of our ASIC business model through a strategic supply chain perspective.
If you are driven by the desire to innovate, eager to tackle new challenges, and passionate about contributing to the seamless delivery and supply of our ASICs, Silicon Supply is the place for you.
What you will do:
• Oversee and execute order and logistics activities within the scope of Silicon Supply.
• Create, manage, and execute orders, ensuring accuracy and timely delivery.
• Communicate effectively with suppliers and stakeholders to ensure alignment on orders and deliveries.
• Monitor and address capacity or capability deviations promptly to maintain continuous supply chain reliability.
• Work collaboratively with your colleagues in the planning and warehouse management teams within Silicon Supply to ensure smooth and efficient operations.
• Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders, including Product Engineering Units (PEU) and Business Control.
• Foster strong relationships with external vendors to ensure seamless order execution and delivery.
• Actively contribute to the establishment and ongoing development of processes and workflows that enhance efficiency and performance, ensuring compliance with EGMS and implementing effective risk management strategies
• Develop and monitor Performance Indicators (PIs) to ensure key metrics are measured with a focus on continuous improvement.
The skills you bring:
• Demonstrated experience in Supply Chain Management, with proficiency in managing order and logistics activities, coordinating suppliers, and ensuring timely and accurate delivery.
• In-depth knowledge of supply chain processes, including procurement, inventory management, and distribution.
• Proficiency in SAP, preferably SAP S4, with the ability to leverage technology for process optimization.
• Strong communication skills for effectively engaging suppliers, stakeholders, and cross-functional teams, ensuring alignment and coordination on orders and deliveries.
• Analytical mindset capable of proactively detecting and addressing deviations, utilizing data-driven insights to enhance supply chain reliability.
• Proven problem-solving abilities, adept at identifying challenges and implementing effective solutions in dynamic environments.
• Collaborative team player who fosters a culture of communication and cooperation, driving continuous improvements and operational excellence.
• Enthusiasm for contributing to process optimization and efficiency, with a commitment to continuous improvement.
• Comprehensive understanding of compliance standards and risk management strategies, ensuring adherence to industry regulations and safeguarding supply chain integrity. Ersättning
