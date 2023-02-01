Order Engineer
2023-02-01
At Alfa Laval, our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas and implementation of great ideas is our guiding star in a transforming world.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse workplace based on empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly delivering complex projects to secure outstanding customer experience enabled by digital transformation. Projects that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the job
We are looking for an Order Engineer to support our Project execution teams in successful delivery of projects all over the world. In this role you will work closely with factories, Project Managers, Quality department, Supply Chain and other relevant functions. This is an excellent opportunity for someone starting their Engineering career or a person with proven work experience in this space. The position is based in Lund, Sweden, and reports to the Team Manager, Back Office Project Order GPHE.
As Order Engineer, you will work in an international environment, playing a crucial role in securing the best experience for all customers. You will be part of project teams' operating mainly from Lund but also supporting our global situated factories and will work with experienced people communicating directly with central functions.
Once the ordered is approved for Procurement, you will participate by creating customer needed documents, using data from our ERP (currently Jeeves, migrating to Microsoft Dynamics D365) working across teams such as the quality department, coordinating with design department to ensure correct parts are ordered, and ensuring right time schedule.
You will have
A keen interest on how to work with projects maintain good organization and documentation
Comfort level to interact with external customers to secure exchange of documentation including accessing customer portals
Ability to learn our document handling systems to secure high quality of project execution
Strong collaboration skills used to partner with Project Managers in creating and updating documents for our ongoing projects
Strong communication skills and ability to provide progress reports on project status
Who you are
As a person you are curious, organized, analytical, service minded and customer focused, with a genuine interest in engineering. You are a good communicator who knows how to work across different functions and building network required to complete work tasks. You are structured, however adaptable to change. Furthermore, you are flexible to keep right balance working independently and being part of the team.
What you know
You have a bachelor's degree in Engineering or similar
Or relevant work experience
Fluent in written and verbal English
Accustomed to working with many projects and activities at the same time
Experienced user of Microsoft O365 and complex structures in Excel such as Charts and ability to create documents
Experience from working in ERP systems is beneficial
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success. Så ansöker du
