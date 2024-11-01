Order Coordinator
Come join Scania's Order Management team and get fantastic insights in a producing company's supply chain management process. We are a diverse and international organisation looking for a talent to strengthen our order management team.
The Order Management team operates in a global context and is responsible to allocate incoming orders for Truck, Bus and Power solutions. We coordinate expectations and needs from both Customers and Industrial operation and operate in a complex environment. Given the central role, we are often handling questions and opportunities to support the whole company.
About us
We are a team with a great spirit divided into two groups. One of our order coordinators is now taking on new challenges within our organisation and we are looking for his replacement.
Work description
As our new order coordinator, you will be involved in Scania's Supply Chain management process. You will, as part of the Order Management team, act as a link between Commercial Operations, Sales and Production by coordinating the incoming orders. This requires a close dialogue with colleagues both at Factory as well as at Distributor level.
Role description
You will be responsible for a set of markets, to allocate the incoming orders accordingly to the current set of rules. You will coordinate our customer's requests, act as a problem solver and secure that we meet our deadlines. Our operating conditions continuously change, and we work in a complex landscape. It is therefore important that you actively take part of information to be able to understand how the different parameters affect your markets and how you best can support them.
You will also be a part of the development work within the Order Management process, where we are taking steps to further develop the digitalization within our process. There is room to be creative and work on ideas to optimize our processes.
Other tasks involve analyses and reports to management, active participation in different projects related to improving the Order Management process and tools as well as operational issues connected to order allocations and informational pulse meetings.
Working at the Order Office is to work with people. We operate as a team with individual tasks, and share the responsibilities for our common deliveries, which demands a flexible and supportive approach towards each other.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with a positive attitude and a high level of responsibility. You have been working a couple of years within supply chain planning and have a wish to further develop and to work in a central role with a global perspective.
It's important that you are self-motivated, a team player and have a constructive mindset. You have high energy, social skills and are excited to contribute to our team spirit.
Communication skills and a service-minded approach are essential in the daily work. You are fluent in English and Swedish, experience with order management in SAP is a strong plus.
If you are a curious and open-minded person with good social skills, don't miss this opportunity to learn more about Scania and get a strategic insight in the company's operation, current and future.
Application
Your application should include your CV and personal letter. Apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-11-10.
