Oracle Developer
2023-08-24
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.Why should you join Scania IT?
We are now looking for a highly motivated developer who wants to contribute to the development and strengthen our team.
We offer an inspiring workplace with a global delivery perspective. With us, you have a great opportunity to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support. You will be a part of a highly diverse team where you play an important role in our transformation to a value oriented organization.
At Scania IT we trust our employees and think that working from wherever you are awesome is the best way to do it. We believe that meeting each other in real life is also important so we try to meet at least once a week at the office. We also think work balance is important and do our best to ensure our employees have a sustainable pace. You should feel challenged and motivated, but you should never feel too pressured or unsafe at work.
The team and the mission
As a developer you will be part of a team and work closely together with 13 other senior colleagues with long experience in analytics, architecture and development. The system we are managing is a Scania developed system that supports many of Scania's critical production and logistics processes. You will participate in our business-related IT development projects that support our customer needs. This means your task includes;
• Analysis and understanding of new business requirements.
• Conducting code design and development for projects using Oracle SQL, PL/SQL and Oracle Forms.
• Support functions including problem investigation, development and testing.
Your mindset and skills
We believe you are a dedicated and experienced developer who enjoys working with challenging and varied demands in a global context. You are a true team player and are motivated by being part of transforming Scania's production business to new heights. To be successful in this role you also need to be a great communicator with experience in bringing together multiple business partners to execute a common mission. Furthermore, we believe you are located in Sweden and have;
• Expert knowledge of PL/SQL forms and reports.
• Experience developing web services.
• Experience in integration updates, going from one to one to publishing information.
• Experience with application maintenance and preferably production systems.
• Fluency in verbal and written English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Application
Kindly apply with CV and Cover Letter as soon as possible, but no later than 7th of September. Note that a background might be conducted for this position. For more information about the role please contact Pär Hansson, Hiring Manager, +46700813010. For questions about the recruitment process please contact Anna Ekeroth, Talent Acquisition Consultant, +46739256682.
Scania is a part of Traton Group and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-22
