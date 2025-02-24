Oracle Architect
Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Lund
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for a Desk Side Support to join our CIS DWP Digital support\DSS Team.
What will you be doing
As part of a DevOps team you will be building, supporting, migrating and automating the Oracle environment on Exadata Cloud at Customer(ExaCC). Products supported within that environment include Oracle databases, Oracle Enterprise Manager, Oracle Key Vault and ExaCC.
You engineer the solution to build ExaCC platform to be complaint to regulatory requirements. You will be extensively working on Oracle Database migrations to ExaCC.
A part of the workload will be developing the infrastructure as code to support CI/CD pipeline based on products such as Git, Jenkins, Ansible and Python.
Your day-to-day activities range from actual engineering the Database migrations and coding automation scripts, but also engineering new or adapted solutions for customer organization. As part of the migration delivery team you will also be responsible for configuration of monitoring, maximum availability architecture(MAA) and support during and after the cutover window. Role sometimes will need to work outside office hours .
You work closely together with other teams and the Product Owner.
Who are you
You are an experienced (at least 5 years) Oracle DBA with Exadata/ExaCC knowledge and like to work in a DevOps team in a complex environment
You love challenges and really motivated to achieve the project
You love automation challenges
You understand that the "Oracle Cloud & Engineered Systems" will be a very large part of any infrastructure solution
You see the big-picture but like to go in the details to solve complex integration issues
You are a team player, but also a self-starter/self-organizing and resilient
You love to give and receive constructive feedback, since continuous improvement is one of your drivers.
What you bring
Extensive experience of Oracle RDBMS Technology stack products
Extensive experience in Oracle Database migrations
Extensive experience of MAA
Extensive experience of Oracle Exadata and ExaCC
Extensive experience of Oracle Enterprise Manager
Extensive experience of Oracle Enterprise Linux and virtualization
Good experience with CI/CD Pipeline, automation (Ansible, Git, Jenkins and Python)
Good experience and knowledge on Oracle Performance Tuning
Good experience and knowledge on Oracle Key Vault
Good experience of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
About Cognizant
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant, a member of the NASDAQ-100, is ranked 205 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world.
The Cognizant community:
We are a high caliber team who appreciate and support one another. Our people uphold an energetic, collaborative and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Cognizant is a global community with more than 300,000 associates around the world.
We don't just dream of a better way - we make it happen.
We take care of our people, clients, company, communities and climate by doing what's right.
We foster an innovative environment where you can build the career path that's right for you.
Our commitment to diversity and inclusion:
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer that embraces diversity, champions equity and values inclusion. We are dedicated to nurturing a community where everyone feels heard, accepted and welcome. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state or local laws. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB
(org.nr 556687-8947) Jobbnummer
9185037