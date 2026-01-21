Optical Design Coordinator
2026-01-21
We are looking for an Optical Design Coordinator for a company in Stockholm. Start is ASAP, 8 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Stockholm.
As a leading technology innovator, the company pushes the boundaries of what's possible to enable next-generation experiences and drives digital transformation to help create a smarter, connected future for all. As a company Systems Engineer, you will research, design, develop, simulate, and/or validate systems-level software, hardware, architecture, algorithms, and solutions that enables the development of cutting-edge technology. Our Systems Engineers collaborate across functional teams to meet and exceed system-level requirements and standards.
As an optical design coordinator you will need to use your high technical competence within optics and camera systems to respond on technical questions, drive technical investigations and development together with other experts within RA Optical Systems, and always with business and customer relations in mind. Close cooperation with the Application Project and so called Function Owners (FO:s) is therefore essential and for this you will be the RA Optical Systems main interface.
Preferred Qualifications:
Master's degree in Engineering, Physics, Information Systems, Computer Science, or related field and 10+ years of Systems Engineering in the field of optics or related work experience.
OR
PhD in Engineering, Physics Information Systems, Computer Science, or related field and 8+ years of Systems Engineering in the field of optics or related work experience.
General Role Description
Optical Design Coordinator (ODC) shall be a technical interface of Core/RA Optical systems towards Application Project within Qualcomm organization. The main responsibility for coordination with the customer and Tier-1s/Tier-2s still lays with Application Project (AP). However, coordination is a very important part of the assignment.
The main focus of ODC is to provide a technical support and clarifications of the camera assumptions of use (AoU) for the camera itself and its installations in the vehicle. This includes answering technical questions (with a support from experts in RA OS and parts of the organization), participating in technical discussions with OEM/Tier-1/Tier-2, conducting customer-specific design review, and updating documentation for camera AoUs.
Responsibilities
• Interface to Application Project: Serve as a technical expert and the main point of contact on behalf of RA Optical Systems in the meetings driven by AP with customers (OEMs), Tier-1s, and Tier-2s. ODC shall assist AP with optical design clarifications and provide technical expertise.
• Technical Lead: Lead and coordinate customer-specific technical investigations and optical design projects, including developing proposals and collaborating with Core expert teams.
• Technical Expertise: Technically contribute to optical design concepts and provide advice to customers, ensuring optimal design solutions and meeting customer needs.
• Support after RFQ: Provide support after Request for Quote (RFQ), including troubleshooting, resolving customer inquiries, and conducting design reviews.
• Documentation and Organization: Maintain documentation, including project records, technical specifications (camera AoUs and Tier-1 agreements), and customer communications.
Examples of tasks (previous and ongoing)
• Drive sensor performance investigations to an agreement between company-Sensor supplier and Camera supplier
• Coordinate work with reflection properties of light trap surfaces and agree with customers (OEMs) on which light traps are OK to use
• Agree with camera supplier on which optical characterizations and data that shall be delivered for prototype cameras
• Investigate suggestions from OEMs on for example windshield heating wires or other opto-/mechanical geometries and agree on test vehicle configuration
• Ensure that epics (work packages) from application projects gets into the RA OS backlog
Level of Responsibility:
• Works independently with minimal supervision.
• Provides supervision/guidance to other team members.
• Decision-making may affect work beyond immediate work group.
• Requires verbal and written communication skills to convey complex information. May require negotiation, influence, tact, etc.
• Has a moderate amount of influence over key organizational decisions (e.g., is consulted by senior leadership to make key decisions).
• Tasks do not have defined steps; planning, problem-solving, and prioritization must occur to complete the tasks effectively
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 8 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Stockholm.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
