Positioning, Planning & Insights Manager
Ingka Services AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2026-06-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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, Linköping
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YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
Responsible for connecting strategy, insights and execution across Group Communication. By co-designing positioning frameworks with Inter IKEA, securing data-driven decision making, and orchestrating strategic and operational planning, this role contributes to communication activities across Ingka and the IKEA brand are grounded in external realities, current business performance and long-term strategic direction. The role develops ways of working and enables Ingka communication to transform insights into strategy and strategy into impactful and coordinated actions. Lead and develop the team by providing clear leadership and mentorship, fostering collaboration and high‐quality delivery, and continuously evaluating communication outcomes to refine plans.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Bring together insights from data, analytics, performance results, and market input to shape the overall communication strategy, including clear priorities and focus areas for investment.
Coordinate Ingka's contribution to a strong, clear, and consistent IKEA brand position, in line with Inter IKEA frameworks and ways of working.
Enable strong collaboration and high‐quality delivery across planning, insights, performance, and positioning within Group Communication.
Work closely with leaders and key stakeholders across markets and business areas to align strategies, connect insights, and create a shared and impactful communication agenda and calendar.
Lead and orchestrate communication planning across different time horizons, including 3‐year strategic planning, annual operational planning, and aligned ways of working with country business plans.
Ensure a clear and effective flow from strategy to action, with transparency in how insights inform priorities, decisions, and execution across Group Communication.
Build, lead, and develop a high‐performing team, fostering an inclusive, values‐driven culture with strong leadership, accountability, collaboration, and a clear focus on outcomes.
WHO YOU ARE
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
A university degree and/or proven knowledge in communications is required.
A minimum of 8 years of relevant experience
Minimum 8 years of leadership experience, with the capability to build, develop, and lead a high-performing team ensuring a strong, inclusive, and values-driven organisational culture.
The role requires strong capability in connecting strategy, insights and execution, with experience steering positioning frameworks, leading strategic and operational communication planning, and enabling insight‐led decision‐making.
The ability to synthesise complex information, integrate multiple stakeholder perspectives, and lead a multidisciplinary team in turning insights into strategy and strategy into coordinated, impactful communication across Group Communication. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-12
E-post: victoria.stanton@ingka.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ikea Services AB Jobbnummer
9943631