OPM Design Engineer
Thule Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2026-05-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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Bring your Life
Want to join a dynamic team creating products that make it easy to bring what you care about, securely and in style, while living an active life? If you're an engineer who thrives in a sustainability-driven environment and wants to shape state-of-the-art products that inspire an active lifestyle, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
You'll be part of an innovative and growing product category within Thule, with several exciting launches ahead.
What you'll do at Thule
As an OPM Design Engineer, you will play a key role in designing and developing cutting-edge Thule products within a dynamic project environment. This role sits within our global design engineering team and reports to the Engineering Manager.
You will take design ownership of agreed tasks, working across the full development cycle - from concept through to sign-off. This means designing in CAD, producing detailed 3D models and 2D drawings in line with our CAD/PDM routines, ordering and evaluating prototypes, and analyzing test results. You'll validate design strength through simulation, document design risks via DFMEA, and approve Final Engineering Sign Offs (FESO).
Beyond individual design work, you'll follow established project and development routines (TPS, T-dev, and T-plan), document Best Practice learnings, and lead both internal and external design reviews with suppliers. With a strong focus on precision, quality, and practical problem-solving, the role is varied and fast-paced, perfect for someone who enjoys driving projects forward with both technical depth and collaborative energy.
What you bring
To succeed as an OPM Design Engineer, we believe you hold an Engineering Degree and bring a few years of relevant work experience. You are experienced in CAD and PDM systems, and you have solid, relevant engineering and process/material knowledge. A good understanding of our Thule product portfolio is a strong advantage.
You are fluent in English and are comfortable working in a structured project environment while taking clear ownership of your deliverables.
Hiring Process
Please submit your application by emailing our Talent Partner Oscar at oscar.persson@thule.com
. Last day for applying is June 12, 2026. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-12
E-post: oscar.persson@thule.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970), https://www.thulegroup.com/en Arbetsplats
Thule Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9932467